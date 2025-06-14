This week on Days of our Lives saw the emotional and nostalgic funeral of John Black as everyone gathered to pay their respects to the man who was loved by many. Xander and Sarah’s marriage saw friction as they fought over their daughter Victoria and Johnny continued to go through turmoil.

From reminiscing on the rollercoaster past and intriguing offers to future plans and comforting moments, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of our Lives whenever they tune in to Peacock to stream it.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 16, 2025

The first episode of the week Steve reminisces with his family and friends on the 40th anniversary of actor Stephen Nichols. It’s bound to be a lovely walk down memory lane. Stephanie reassures an anxious Alex. What could he be worried about? Is this related to Xander or Philip or something else?

Meanwhile, Jennifer surprises Jack. What does she have up her sleeve? And then there’s Philip who catches Xander in his hospital room. Will he call for help, scared that his brother might beat him up again? Or will he confront him instead for his previous behavior? How will Xander react?

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

When Gabi makes Javi an offer, is this related to Arianna? Doug asks Leo for help. What does he want now? Up next, Chad apologizes to Cat. But for what? Is this the end of their blooming romance? Tate and Holly reflect.

Wednesday, June 18 2025

Bo and Hope make plans for the future. After all, he woke from his coma and has a lot to look forward to now. Pivotal moments in the lives of young Tom and Alice Horton are revealed. What do the two have in store now?

Thursday, June 19, 2025

When Xander makes his intentions clear to Sarah, what could it be about? Is this related to their daughter or the status of their marriage? Philip sticks to his story but is he telling the truth or lying to save Xander? Chanel leans on Paulina, Belle comforts Marlena while EJ is straightforward with Johnny.

Friday, June 20, 2025

The last episode sees Brady filling EJ in on what he’s learned. What will he do with the intel? Chanel opens up to Abe and Paulina while Marlena sees Sarah for a check-up. And last but not least, Holly, Tate, Aaron, and Sophia share their last moments as high schoolers. It’s finally time to graduate.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Wednesday Season 1 Recap: Revisiting All Major Revelations In The First Chapter Of Jenna Ortega-Led Netflix Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News