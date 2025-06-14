More castles, drama, intrigue, backstabbing, and betrayals are on the way as The Traitors USA is set to return with its fourth season. The previous edition saw a lot of success with the fans discussing the moves on social media, and the viewership of the hit reality series being better than ever.

Alan Cumming will be back to host season 4 with his trademark wit, jokes and unique fashion. He won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition Series for his work on The Traitors for a reason. Here are the names of those competing for the coveted title during this new season.

The Traitors USA S4: Full Contestant Line-Up From Alan Cumming’s Must-Watch Show

Season 4 of The Traitors USA will feature a mix of names from the reality television world, whether Bravo celebrities, culinary series stars, or even dating reality show alums. Here’s the complete list of contestants for season 4:

Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Caroline Stanbur from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Kristen Kish from Top Chef, Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York City are amongst the names from the Bravoverse.

Dorinda also participated in the previous season of the show but was the first to be eliminated by the co-contestants, disappointing the fans. It’s time for her to have another chance. Other contestants are Colton Underwood from The Bachelor and Donna Kelce, the mother of NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, they are joined by Eric Nam, a singer and songwriter; Ian Terry from Big Brother; Johnny Weir, an Olympic figure skater; Rob Cesternino from Survivor; Mark Ballas from Dancing with the Stars; Maura Higgins from Love Island USA: Aftersun, and Michael Rapaport, an actor.

Then there’s Monét X Change from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Natalie Anderson from Survivor, Rob Rausch from Love Island USA, Ron Funches, a comedian, Stephen Colletti from One Tree Hill, Tara Lipinski, a figure skater, Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother, and Yamil Arocho from Survivor.

Season 4 of The Traitors might premiere in the fall this year, even though an official date has yet to be announced. Not too long ago, it was confirmed that the show has been renewed for seasons four and five. All three previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock, which can be binge-watched.

