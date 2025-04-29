At first, there were reports that the filming of the Real Housewives Of Potomac had been delayed due to Karen not being available to shoot. But now, things are a lot more clear. Filming has officially started on the 10th season of the show.

Mia Thornton announced her exit from the installment a few weeks ago. Most of the rest of the cast is expected to return with a few new faces potentially joining in. Here’s what Gizelle Bryant recently revealed about Karen’s new life in jail.

Real Housewives Of Potomac: Gizelle Bryant On Co-Star Karen Huger’s Life In Prison

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Gizelle spoke about Karen and her current status in prison. A fan asked if she was in contact with her and she responded, “I have been in contact with someone that’s very close to her about her safety and all that,” referring to being in touch with someone in Karen’s inner circle to remain updated about her situation.

The reality star continued, “And from what I understand, they love her up in where she is right now. They absolutely love her.” Andy Cohen, who is the host of WWHL and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise was pleasantly surprised by the revelation and expressed his joy about it.

Gizelle added, “They are loving the Grande Dame! And you know she’s running that thing.” Porsha Williams from the Atlanta edition of the reality franchise, who was a guest alongside her, chimed in, “I love that for her.” The Potomac housewife continued, “I feel very good about the fact that she’s safe.” Andy asked her if she was in touch with Karen’s husband Ray.

Gizelle nodded and revealed, “He’s still adjusting.” For the unversed, in February this year, Karen was sentenced to two years in jail with one year suspended. She was found guilty of reckless driving, DUI and DWI for a March 2024 accident. Footage of which went viral when it was released.

Meanwhile, Gizelle also appeared on Andy’s radio show and revealed, “I have reached out to Ray.” She then added, “He’s keeping the circle that’s going to be contacting Karen very tight. As of right now, I’m not on it, but he’s open,” the reality star said during last month’s episode on the show.

“All the ladies have been very concerned about Ray,” she commented and revealed that a lot of the cast members were willing to start sending him food on a weekly basis and wanted to take turns doing so. “He did say he’s overwhelmed with food, no, thank you. He knows we’re here to support in whichever way we can,” she finally concluded the conversation in March.

