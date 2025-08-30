While the world of Real Housewives has been dry lately with only a few releases at the moment, there’s a lot to look forward to. The upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac is on the way and will be joined by Salt Lake City and Beverly Hills editions in the coming months.

The Potomac series is all set to air its milestone tenth season on Bravo and fans are excited to see some major drama, fun, fashion and entertainment despite the OG Karen Huger being in jail for a DUI charge. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of the Potomac, Maryland based show.

Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is set to premiere with a supersized episode on October 5, 2025 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day after it airs.

As for the cast, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart are returning for the upcoming season. The new cast additions this time are Tia Glover who is a British and Nigerian luxury real estate advisor and Angel Massie who is an outdoor experiential curator.

Jassi Rideaux is back as a friend while Monique Samuels has returned after a long time as a friend and has made sure to stir the pot and cause some major drama, arguments and excitement in the group of women.

Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10: What To Expect

As per the synopsis, “ Gizelle Bryant and Ashley Darby embrace the single life” while “Keiarna Stewart and Stacey Rusch examine the relationships they already have.” Up next, “Wendy Osefo is back with big changes in both her personal and professional lives, and newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie look to leave a lasting impression on the group.”

To top it all off, “RHOP alum Monique Samuels making a shocking return?” So are you excited for the return of the Potomac ladies? While Karen is missing due to her prison sentence, the trailer features Gizelle writing her a letter to fill her in about everything that has happened while she is gone.

In other news, Karen has been confirmed to be getting an early release from jail and will be back home in early September, which is in a few days, after serving her sentence in prison for another one of her DUI charges.

