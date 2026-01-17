The Real Housewives franchise is turning 20 years old in March this year, with the first edition Real Housewives of Orange County having premiered in 2006. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has always been the one to bring together popular women from their different editions all together.

The next season of RHUGT will be in honor of the 20th anniversary and has been named Roaring 20th for the moment. It remains a working title and can be changed. The season will be released later this year but the cast has officially been announced. Here’s which names will star in it.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th: Cast Details

The cast of the milestone 20th anniversary edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will feature Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Luann de Lesseps from The Real Housewives of New York City as well as Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Joining them are Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac, and Lisa Barlow from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. These women will star as the main cast.

But they will be joined by other popular names of the franchise as the gang travels across cities. The guest appearances will be plenty, ensuring some very special moments. Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, Miami and New York City will be the stops along the way as the women celebrate.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Roaring 20th: What To Expect From Bravo Series

All these women will join “familiar faces in both emotional and unexpected ways as new relationships and dynamics unfold along the journey,” per the press release. They will travel to “some of the most memorable locations in the franchise’s history” starting from Orange County where it all started.

The series will conclude “in an epic east coast grand finale” and “each stop will feature appearances by fan favorites from different cities to pay tribute to the past, embrace the present, and look toward” to what’s still ahead. The fans can expect plenty of laughs, parties, nostalgia and reunions.

The next season of RHUGT was initially announced as The Ultimate Road Trip during the 2025 BravoCon by Andy Cohen. The season will be a road trip but it seems the production has chosen to continue with the Girls Trip title for consistency and to keep RHUGT going instead of something new.

Andy Cohen announces The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip pic.twitter.com/qSbZxgxD25 — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 20, 2025

