The Real Housewives franchise has been a staple for reality show fans, and the shelf of the shows is finally expanding after years of waiting. Real Housewives of Rhode Island is the newest addition to the much-loved list, joining names like Orange County, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New York City.

BravoCon unveiled the logo and a sneak peek at the upcoming edition of the show. The first season is about to be dramatic and entertaining, true to Real Housewives fashion. Here’s what we know about the show, including which names will star in it and what to expect from the newest installment.

Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Season 1: Who Will Star?

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s first season will star Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi. Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania will be seen as a friend.

Real Housewives Of Rhode Island Season 1: First Look & What To Expect

As per the description, the show will feature a “fresh, charismatic group of women whose lives intertwine across the storied coastline of New England luxury.” The original synopsis of the brand-new edition says, “Set against the shores of the Ocean State, The Real Housewives franchise expands.”

The show revolves around a “tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations.” It continues, “With aspirational lives, thriving businesses, and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that there is no escaping the past.”

The sneak peek was shown at BravoCon and featured the women being open about how they love Rhode Island, despite its small size, where everyone knows everyone, and word travels fast. Additionally, the logo was also revealed at the fest, and fans got the answer they were waiting for.

The symbol of Rhode Island has been chosen to be a lighthouse. As per the network, it “perfectly captures the seaside nature of Rhode Island, with a lighthouse guiding viewers toward the drama ahead.” Many viewers were expecting waves to be the chosen symbol, but a lighthouse was picked.

