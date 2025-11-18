While the original shows of The Real Housewives have been hugely popular, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was a vacation special that fans have devoured over the years. It featured popular women from different editions of the franchise going on a trip and guaranteeing entertainment.

The concept is returning with a slight modification. The newest series to be announced is The Real Housewives Ultimate Road Trip. It will be a way of honoring twenty years of the franchise with Orange County, the first show of the Real Housewives, turning 20 next year. Here’s everything we know.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Road Trip: Everything We Know So Far

First things first, while Bravo has announced that the show will premiere in 2026, a specific date has not been announced. Additionally, while rumors have circulated about some original cast members being approached for the series, no casting news has been confirmed or announced.

🚨BREAKING FROM #BRAVOCON🚨 The Real Housewives Ultimate Road Trip is coming soon to Bravo and will celebrate 20 years of the Real Housewives! @Andy — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 16, 2025

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Road Trip is all set to commemorate “two decades of unforgettable moments, connection, and legacy, while ushering in the next era of Housewives,” as per the synopsis. Frances Berwick, the Chairman of Bravo and Peacock Unscripted, stated it.

“The Real Housewives has amplified women’s voices, spotlighted their ambition, humor, and strength, inspiring millions with their unapologetic authenticity,” she said, and added that the new series “is a love letter to the women who turned a reality television show into a cultural phenomenon.”

The network is happy to make it happen for the fans “who’ve been there for every laugh, gasp, toast, and table turn.” The description adds that the road trip edition is a special event series with “a group of beloved Housewives from across the years embark on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.”

The gang of women will be making their way “through some of the most memorable locations in the franchise’s history.” Starting right from Orange County and ending in “an epic east coast grand finale.” There are set to be appearances by fan favorites from different cities,” as tributes are paid.

Because it’s time to “embrace the present and look toward the many miles ahead” while delving in “nostalgic reunions, heartfelt revelations, effortless humor, and the larger-than-life dynamics that only Housewives can deliver.” Are you excited for a revamp of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip?

Housewives in da Thailand baby! #RHUGT Season 3 is coming to @Peacock March 23rd! pic.twitter.com/siASOGevyN — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 24, 2023

