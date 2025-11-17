The previous week on General Hospital saw Rocco putting himself under fire for protecting Danny and Charlotte, who were also snooping around Dalton’s lab with him. Laura faced a crisis when she saw Dalton asking to get her grandson Rocco, arrested while the mayoral elections were underway.

The drama, the trouble, the plotting, the face-offs, the shock, the denial, and the chaos are about to explode soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around the people of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Britt and Emma facing off. Now that she knows that the youngsters stole her key and used it to break into the lab, Britt is not letting it go. Rocco has already been arrested and put on trial. But Britt knows there is more to the story and corners Emma for it.

But when Emma is not cooperative and does not want to talk to her, Britt resorts to grabbing her. Is this going to lead to something big? Will Emma strike at Britt for invading her personal space? Up next, Lulu confides in Carly. After all, her son Rocco has been stuck in this legal mess for a while now.

And things are not looking hopeful with bribes and warnings changing the game behind the scenes. Will Lulu get some advice from Carly about what to do in such a citation? Carly’s son Michael was in a similar situation many years ago as a young adult. What will Lulu’s next plan of action be now?

When Trina wants to confess, is this about her confrontation with Jordan, where she asked her to stay away from Curtis and Portia’s lives? Or is this about her and Kai being the ones who stole the evidence from Drew’s safe when he was shot by the mystery person? Elsewhere, Alexis confers with Felicia.

What could this be about? Is this about Drew’s case? Or about Nathan and James? On the other hand, Dante loses his temper. His son Rocco is being framed, and he is not going to take it lightly. While he has nothing he can do right now, he is making it known that he is beyond furious about this mess.

Then there is Laura, who hits her breaking point and makes an accusation. Is this about Rocco or the election? Gio makes a confession to Brook Lynn. How will she react when he tells her the truth about their plan? Lastly, Portia has some questions for Curtis. How exactly will he respond to her now?

