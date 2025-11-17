While the Forrester family remains the most important family of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are others just as core to the soap opera’s decades-long storytelling. The Logan family has been pivotal to some memorable scenes, and the family tree has been heavily incorporated over the years.

Many of the Logan family members are still active on the soap opera and are involved with other key families like the Forresters and the Spencers. Here’s which members are part of the family tree over the generations, and which of them continue to remain onscreen at the moment amidst exits.

The Bold & The Beautiful: The Logan Family Tree Explained

First Generation

Helen Logan †

Second Generation

Stephen Logan

Beth Logan †

Third Generation

Storm Logan †

Brooke Logan

Donna Logan

Katie Logan

Fourth Generation

Rick Forrester

Bridget Forrester

Flo Logan

Hope Logan

Jack Marone

RJ Forrester

Marcus Forrester

Will Spencer

Fifth Generation

Eric Forrester III †

Lizzy Forrester

Nicole Marone †

Logan Knight

Beth Spencer

Rosie Forrester

The Bold & The Beautiful: Active Logans

Brooke Logan (played by Katherine Kelly Lang)

Brooke is Beth Henderson and Stephen Logan’s daughter. She holds an executive position at Forrester Creations and previously led the lingerie line Brooke’s Bedroom. Brooke is currently married to Ridge Forrester.

Donna Logan (played by Jennifer Gareis)

Donna is Beth Henderson and Stephen Logan’s daughter. She is the former VP of Forrester Creations and is currently married to Eric Forrester.

Katie Logan (played by Heather Tom)

Katie is Beth Henderson and Stephen Logan’s daughter. Like her sisters, she works at Forrester Creations and is the head of Public Relations for the company. Katie recently reunited with her former husband, Bill Spencer.

Bridget Forrester (played by Ashley Jones)

Bridget is Brooke Logan and Eric Forrester’s daughter. She is a doctor, specifically a physician and neurologist, and works at the hospital.

Hope Logan (played by Annika Noelle)

Hope is Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe’s daughter. She is the creative director and lead of the fashion line Hope for the Future at Forrester Creations. Hope recently got re-engaged with her former husband, Liam Spencer.

Will Spencer (played by Crew Morrow)

Will is Katie Logan and Bill Spencer’s son. He first joined as an intern at Forrester Creations but has since been promoted to a full-time position. Will is dating Electra Forrester, and the two recently moved in together.

Beth Logan-Spencer (played by Jordyn Lynn Ariza)

Beth is Hope Logan and Liam Spencer’s daughter. She is nine years old and excited to get to watch her parents get remarried in front of her.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful: The Forrester Family Tree Explained With Cast & Characters

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News