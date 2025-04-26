While there are several successful installments of The Real Housewives franchise including Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac and Salt Lake City, Bravo also saw a lot of success with Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip when it aired in 2021.

The edition saw popular women from all the American installments come together to go on a trip and give fans entertainment galore. The viewers were delighted to see some of their favorite reality stars of different editions come together in one show. Here’s a guide and timeline to all four seasons.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Guide To All Seasons

Season 1 (2021)

The very first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip aired a total of 7 episodes from November 16 to December 9, 2021. It starred Cynthia Bailey from Atlanta, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from New Jersey, Luann de Lesseps from New York City, Kenya Moore from Atlanta, Kyle Richards from Beverly Hills and Ramona Singer from New York City.

Vicki Gunvalson and Gizelle Bryant were cast in the season but were not able to join due to the coronavirus pandemic at the time. The season was filmed at the gorgeous Triton Luxury Villa in Turks and Caicos Islands.

Season 2 (2022)

The second season aired 7 episodes from June 23 to July 21, 2022. It featured Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville from Beverly Hills, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge from Orange County, Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin from New York and Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks from Atlanta. It was filmed at the Blue Stone Manor in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Season 3 (2023)

Season three aired 7 episodes from March 23 to April 20, 2023. It starred Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from Potomac, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Salt Lake City, Leah McSweeney from New York City. Porsha Williams from Atlanta as well as Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from Miami. The edition was filmed in several locations in Thailand.

Season 4 (2023-2024)

The fourth edition aired 6 episodes from December 14, 2023, to January 4, 2024. It was named RHONY Legacy and featured alums of the New York City edition including Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman. It was filmed in Saint Barthélemy and was to be the fifth season but was then preponed.

Season 5: What We Know

The fifth season of the show was supposed to premiere before the RHONY Legacy edition. It was filmed in Morocco and was titled the Ex-Wives Club Part II. But Caroline Manzo from New Jersey accused Brandi Glanville from Beverly Hills of sexual assault during the filming, leading to a release halt.

