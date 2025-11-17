BravoCon has given some unique sneak peeks of the network’s shows, and Below Deck Down Under is one of them. The fourth season of the nautical reality series is all set to premiere early next year, and the fanfest showed a peek of the upcoming edition. The much-loved Captain is back once again.

Jason Chambers will be leading the yacht once again as the crew takes on guests, interpersonal drama, gorgeous views, friction, friendships, and more chaos. Here’s what we know about the fourth season of Below Deck Down Under, including the premiere date, cast, plus crew, and what we know about it.

Below Deck Down Under Season 4: Premiere Date & Cast

Season 4 of Below Deck Down Under will premiere on February 2, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Each new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. As for the cast, Captain Jason Chambers is back with a bang. Joining him are chief stew Daisy Kelliher and chef Ben Robinson.

🚨BREAKING FROM #BRAVOCON🚨 New standards just dropped anchor. Here’s your first look at a new season of Below Deck Down Under, premiering February 2nd! #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/Aj3oBMqba7 — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 14, 2025

João Franco will be seen as the second officer, and sous chef Alesia Harris is also a part of the crew. The new additions to the cast include stew Jenna Woudberg, deckhand and stew hybrid Mike Durant, and deckhands Eddy Hounsell and Betul Yazici. What drama are you most excited to witness?

Below Deck Down Under Season 4: What We Know About Nautical Series

The sneak peek revealed at BravoCon saw Jason saying, “Yachting runs on leadership, teamwork, and respect, and that starts at the top. I can’t have what happened last year with the heads of my department at each other.” He added that he wants professional, seasoned heads of departments.

“There’s no room for chaos out here, everyone needs to know their role, and execute it,” the Captain pointed out and mentioned that he does not micromanage, but does have high standards.” Jason then told João that he wants him to earn his stripes, lead his team with structure and discipline.

He turned to Daisy and stated that as the chief stewardess, he expects her to have attention to detail and professional, luxury service. To add to the drama, the crossover episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and Below Deck Down Under will also be airing during the fourth season.

🚨BREAKING FROM #BRAVOCON🚨 The other side of this drama is docking soon… See the Below Deck Down Under crossover episodes when Season 4 premieres February 2nd!#BelowDeckDownUnder #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/E69r9l4AFV — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 16, 2025

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Claire & Holden Clear The Air While Phyllis & Cane’s Alliance Takes An Interesting Turn

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News