The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Sharon confronting Matt Clark while Nick told Sienna the truth about Mitch being Matt. Holden told Audra what he revealed to Claire about their past and promised that this was only to keep Claire from snooping about in much deeper secrets.

The drama, the warnings, the danger, the plotting, the traps, the sparks, the guilt, and the confusion are about to elevate. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 17, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 17, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis and Cane’s alliance taking an interesting turn. While his heart remains with Lily, he is tired of her shutting him down time and again. Phyllis is also busy seducing him, and it seems he is now ready to give that spark a chance. But is this actual or false?

Is this another trick of Cane to ensure he regains control of his AI program? He hasn’t forgotten that Phyllis was the one who stole it from him and lied to his face. To make matters worse, she gave it over to Victor to use. So is this his way of ensuring her guards remain down, and he uses her back?

Up next, Claire and Holden clear the air. There is a lot that happened back in Los Angeles between them. After they slept together, they did not have a chat about it, but now it’s time to bring it up from the back burner. What will the two conclude? Was that a one-time thing with no future for them?

Or are they open to exploring whatever there is between them? And then lastly, Lily confronts Adam and Chelsea about their scheming. She may not be willing to give Cane another chance romantically, but she still has a soft corner for him. When she hears plotting against him, she will still confront it.

And with Adam and Chelsea actively targeting Cane using Newman Media, Lily is feeling protective about him. She might not fully trust him again, but she knows he doesn’t deserve hounding and ill treatment, especially when he has done nothing personal to Adam or Chelsea. How will they react?

Will they defend their scheming? Or will they simply refuse to back down from their plans to target Cane? Stay tuned to know even more details.

