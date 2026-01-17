The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Javi receiving troubling news. On the other hand, Leo pressed Gwen while Johnny tipped Rafe off. Cat attempted a break-in. And then last, but definitely not least, Chanel confided in Theo about the ups and downs she has faced after pregnancy.

From updates and big advice to confrontations and encouragement, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 19, 2026

The first episode of the week features Chanel and Johnny preparing for Trey’s christening. On the other hand, Gabi and Rafe question Ari. What intel will they get from her? Leo shares a bittersweet moment with Javi. Is this due to Dimitri? Sophia is shocked to see Holly. What will she do now?

Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Up next, Sarah gives Marlena an update on her health condition. Brady and Kristen clash. Is this regarding Rachel? Julie receives advice from Foster. Is this about Jeremy? Leo pleads for Javi to stay. What does this couple have in store for them now? Wen confronts Dimitri. How will this fare?

Wednesday, January 21, 2026

When Jack and Jennifer meet with Chad to decide Thomas and Charlotte’s custody, will they be able to come to a conclusion and a shared decision, or not? Cat opens up to Felicity. How will she respond? Julie hosts her first book club with Foster, Marlena, and Maggie. Jeremy encourages Thomas.

Thursday, January 22, 2026

JJ and Theo reconnect. Will they finally bury the hatchet? Philip and Gabi enjoy a flirtatious date. What’s next for them? Stephanie and Jada spend the day wedding shopping. Steve shadows Alex. Is this to ensure he is safe amidst the stalker situation? Jeremy opens up to Julie. What is this about?

Friday, January 23, 2026

The final episode of the week features Julie supporting Jeremy. Marlena confides in Belle while Jennifer questions Chad. Stephanie and Alex are shaken by a sudden development. What will they do? Jada updates Steve.

