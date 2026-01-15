The role of RJ Forrester has often been recast, and it seems the newest recast is here. Bryan Nicoletti has been roped in as the new RJ on The Bold and the Beautiful, and there’s a lot to look forward to. The role was previously played by Joshua Hoffman on the soap from 2023 to 2024.

For those unversed, RJ’s full name is Ridge Forrester Jr., but he goes by RJ. He is the son of Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester. Brayan hails from a Brazilian family and is a Denver, Colorado native. Here’s what the actor shared about playing the role and what fans can expect from the same.

What To Expect From Bold & The Beautiful’s New RJ Forrester, Brayan Nicoletti

During a conversation with TV Insider, Brayan shared how acting was not part of his initial plans and how he had never watched The Bold and the Beautiful or any American soaps. Instead, he grew up watching Spanish soaps, which his mother used to enjoy. He’s excited to delve into this role.

He revealed, “I did all my research beforehand, but once it got to set, it was really figuring out the chemistry and the relationships with everybody.” As per the actor, EJ has “grown into this man who’s really trying to figure out what he values and where his priorities should be.” The start was nervous.

Having never worked on a soap opera, Brayan was overwhelmed. “I was handed a lot more than I guess I was expecting” when it comes to scripts and episodes. But everyone made him feel like a family and took him under their wing. He is also excited about what the daytime drama holds ahead.

“I think bringing in a younger set of performers and having that young cast on the show adds so many dynamics to it. I’m really excited for what the future holds this year, not only for myself, but just the show in general,” he shared, referring to how the stories of the young adults will intertwine.

He hopes to be truthful to the role, looking at the history and the dynamics that the character has to the show while also bringing some new energy of his own. He concluded, “There’s a legacy to this character and to this family, so I want to make sure I uphold that and do the character justice.”

RJ was previously romantically involved with Luna Nozawa, who was stated to be dead recently after Miss Dylan ran into her with her car accidentally.

