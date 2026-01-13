The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy and Finn growing concerned that Sheila would resort to violence upon learning about Deacon and Taylor. On the other hand, Daphne agreed to marry Carter after he got down on one knee and proposed.

The drama, celebrations, romance, and alliances are about to intensify. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 13 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: January 13, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Ridge, Steffy, Carter, and Daphne all celebrating with the newly engaged couple. The drama has been off the charts over the last couple of weeks, with the friction between Katie and Brooke leading to a fashion rivalry between Forrester Creations and the new Logan house.

Then there is the love triangle between Taylor, Deacon, and Sheila that Stefy and Finn are already worried about. But amidst all this mess, there is a ray of celebration and happiness. Daphne wanted to leave for Paris, but Carter stopped her and confessed his love for her. He also proposed to her down on one knee.

She was surprised by his move but accepted his proposal and agreed to marry him. And now the newly engaged couple is set to celebrate their milestone. The two faced a lot of drama in their story, but they have found the path they were looking for. This time, together.

Carter has had a long string of unsuccessful romances and proposals. So will this one work out for him? His last engagement was to Hope, who broke it off because she still loved Liam. Now she is married to Liam once again.

On the other hand, Steffy and Ridge are willing to make it happen for their Forrester Creations co-workers. Daphne has always wanted a family and children. Will this be a problem in their newly engaged life? Or will they tie the knot?

Will Carter hold up his end of the promises? But as for now, it’s time to celebrate the two and maybe even start planning for their wedding, which might end up happening quite soon.

