In the previous week on General Hospital, Tracy confronted Alexis about being trapped to testify. Drew had a meltdown while testifying in court. On the other hand, Britt and Brad had conversations about Jason, and Kevin left with Ace. And then lastly, Trina and Kai found out Willow was the one who shot Drew.

The drama, chaos, and tension are about to intensify soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 12, 2026, episode of General Hospital, when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Alexis being floored. She might be Willow’s lawyer, but she was blackmailed into the position by Drew. Despite that, she is doing her job and has been busy with different intel. But this time, she is about to get the shocker of her life when Trina and Kai come up.

They have found out that Willow is the shooter, and they believe sharing this information with Alexis is the best course of action. She is bound to be stunned since she is representing the shooter herself in court. What will she do with this information now? Will she try to save Willow or expose her instead?

On the other hand, Martin relays some news to Drew. He was the one who told Alexis that Michael was near Drew’s house that night and that Tracy saw him. Tracy also warned him that he is the one who will fetch back the heirlooms that Drew stole from them. What new does he have this time under his sleeve?

Meanwhile, Molly confides in Kristina. How will the latter react when she finds out that Molly and Cody finally got romantic and shared a kiss during the holidays? But later, when things were going great, an obstacle came in between, and now they aren’t sure where to go. What advice will Kristina have?

Elsewhere, Michael and Jacinda grow closer. How long will this romance last? Meanwhile, Nina is frustrated. Is this about Drew and Willow? Or is this about Brennan instead? And then lastly, Tracy hurls accusations. Is this against Martin? Or is she still discussing the testimony trap with Alexis?

