General Hospital is bringing all the drama, chaos, secrets, and mystery in 2026. This year is set to ramp things up further. Here’s what fans can expect from the daily soap in 2026 as the characters face new obstacles and issues in their lives.

General Hospital: Storylines To Expect In 2026

During a chat with TV Insider, co-head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten shed some light on what’s ahead in Port Charles. Sonny and Laura have joined forces to escape the clutches of Sidwell, who is blackmailing them both, but “any success will be hard-won,” they stated.

Laura will have to ensure her husband, Kevin, and grandson Ace stay out of Sidwell’s reach, and Sonny will realize both Lucy and Ava are part of Sidwell’s weakness. Willow was revealed to be Drew’s shooter just recently, and the fallout of this whole trial’s verdict “will reverberate for years to come.”

Carly and Valentin are hell-bent on taking revenge on Brennan. On the other hand, “Britt and Jason can’t deny their attraction. But their romance faces an immediate obstacle.” And when a blizzard strands them together, things get heated. On the other hand, Michael and Jacinda’s relationship faces its own trials.

Anna is trying to escape, “but her captors are prepared with a contingency should she prove too difficult to control.” Then there is Tracy, who will do all it takes to reclaim the Quartermaine mementos taken by Drew. Meanwhile, Dante has his hands full with his job at PCPD.

Brook Lynn and Chase’s marriage will also face issues as “Chase’s actions on Willow’s behalf result in setbacks in the squad room and at home.” The two also want to have their own baby, but the tensions seem too much for it to be a reality. On the other hand, Lulu and Nathan continue to bond as Charlotte goes rogue.

Portia and Curtis grow closer to their lovers, Isaiah and Jordan, but other issues also arise. Maxie will return in 2026, but her world will have undergone massive changes by then.

Emma will join hands with Mac and Felicia when it comes to protecting her grandmother, Anna. Will the family trauma lead to taking her relationship with Gio to the next level? Cody and Molly have just given their romance a chance, but will it be short-lived when her creative endeavors take flight?

Sidwell and Ava grow closer as they compare notes, but it’s not something Lucy is happy about. “Charlotte considers going full Cassadine,” and Danny stands up for her when she needs it. Rocco has a stormy year, and a string of events will result in the departure of a citizen, along with consequences for others.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Rotten Tomatoes Score Hints At A Strong Start Ahead Of Paramount+ Premiere

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News