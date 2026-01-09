And the New Year is finally here, which means celebrations and ushering in new chapters in the rollercoaster lives of the soap world characters. Here’s what to expect from some of the couples on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.

The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter Walton asks Daphne Rose for her hand in marriage. How will she respond to it? Will she accept or reject his marriage proposal?

Steffy Forrester comes undone over Taylor Hayes’ burgeoning relationship with Deacon Sharpe. Is Taylor going to regret it or stand her ground?

Deacon Sharpe continues therapy but worries for Taylor Hayes’ safety. After all, his wife, Sheila Carter, is not someone to be messed with at all.

Hope Logan and Liam Spencer begin their life as a family. How will this new chapter of their life fare after their fourth wedding officiated by Beth?

Days of our Lives

Philip Kiriakis and Gabi Hernandez continue to strengthen their bond. How will he react when he finds out the secrets she has been keeping from him?

Sarah Horton and Brady Black grow closer. Is this going to cause more friction between Xander Kiriakis and the two? How will they manage it?

Look for a surprise engagement and a wedding in Salem. Is this about Stephanie Johnson and Alex Kiriakis? Or someone else instead?

General Hospital

Molly Lansing and Cody Bell’s relationship deepens. How far will they take their romance now that they have finally kissed and taken a step forward?

Emma Scorpio-Drake and Gio Palmieri take the next step. Is it time for them to get intimate? Will this actually strengthen their lovely romance?

Jason Morgan asks Britt Westbourne out on a date. Is she going to accept and give him a chance, or will her secrets force her to keep her guard up?

Brook Lynn worries about Harrison Chase. Is this about his job at the Port Charles Police Department, or is this about his bond with Willow Tait?

Kai Taylor and Trina Robinson make an important discovery. Is this about the fact that Willow Tait is the one who shot Drew Cain those months ago?

The Young and the Restless

Noah Newman defends his relationship with Sienna Bacall. But for how long? Especially with him back home and around Audra Charles?

Daniel Romalotti and Tessa Porter discuss their status. What conclusion will they come to regarding their romance after that one intimate night?

Claire Newman fights her temptation for Holden Novak. But will she be able to? Or will Audra Charles act as a wedge between the two of them?

Cane Ashby finds himself torn between Lily Winters and Phyllis Summers. What choice will he make eventually? Will he listen to his heart or not?

