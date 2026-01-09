The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Kristen making a proposal to Rafe. Meanwhile, Theo grappled with the reality of being a DiMera. On the other hand, Stephanie exploded at Alex. Belle and Chad agreed to help each other move on. Lastly, Philip and Gabi made plans.

The drama, worry, friction, disappointment, confusion, shock, and more are about to escalate very soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the January 9, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week features Chanel standing her ground with Johnny. She is pregnant, and she was elated about it, but the concerns about it outweigh the joy for Johnny. He thinks she should think about an abortion rather than risking her life. Chanel just does not agree with it.

She wants to keep the pregnancy going and deliver the baby. After all, she had dreamed of giving birth to her child for years, and now it’s her reality. Even if the consequences could be dire. How will Johnny react to this, and will the choice affect their marriage? Up next, Sarah opens up to Maggie.

She has been getting closer to Brafy over the last couple of weeks, and it has been a happy reprieve for Sarah after the whole Xander drama. What is she going to confide in her mother, Maggie, about? Is she going to share what she feels for Brady? And what advice will she get from her in return?

Meanwhile, Xander lashes out at Brady. His anger issues are no secret, and it’s clear he is not happy about his estranged wife, Sarah’s, closeness with Brady after their separation. Is that why he is about to lash out at him and fire him? Will Brady call out his jealousy and unfair decision against him?

Elsewhere, Leo proves his love for Javi. They had only recently gotten married, but their life had already become sorrowful with the return of Dimitri. Javi is trying to give Leo space even though he is sad, but it seems Leo wants to prove his love for Javi. And then lastly, Dimitri gets the upper hand on Gwen.

