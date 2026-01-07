The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Abe and Paulina receiving a New Year’s miracle when Theo miraculously woke up from his coma after being hospitalized. Marlena got Leo to open up about the issues he was facing. And lastly, Dimitri faced off with Gwen now that he has returned.

The drama, worry, confrontations, arguments, questions, advice, and more are about to intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the January 7, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 7, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Kate delivering bad news to Bonnie. Is this about her manuscript she wrote after being inspired by Anastasia Sands, who is actually Stephanie’s author name? Things have been odd when it comes to Kate recently, especially her offer to form an alliance with Xander.

On the other hand, Alex puts his foot down with Xander. What exactly has he done to invite anger from Alex? Is this somehow related to Stephanie and the stalker issue? Or is this about something else? Could it be about something on the career front? Has Xander made some risky choices?

When Rafe and Jada brainstorm, will they be able to reach a conclusion or join the dots? Is this about the Peter case that saw Tony, Kristen, Chad, Theo, and EJ disappearing as they were held captive in a crypt? Or is this about Dimitri suddenly returning and making things even more suspicious?

And then lastly, Kristen makes a difficult decision. Is this about Peter being in the hospital after being injured in the fight that ensured all the captured DiMeras could escape? Or is this actually about Kristen’s daughter Rachel, who wants to confess that it was she who shot EJ all those months ago?

What choice will Kristen make? And how will this change the game for what is ahead? Will she make the right decision? Stay tuned to find out more.

