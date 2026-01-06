The previous episode of Days of Our Lives featured Leo and Javi facing a life-altering challenge as Dimitri returned home. On the other hand, Gwen found herself in hot water, Julie gave Jeremy some advice, and Holly surprised Tate. Lastly, Sarah rang in the New Year with Brady.

The drama, chaos, challenges, and danger are about to intensify in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, when they tune in to Peacock to watch the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 6, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Abe and Paulina receiving a New Year’s miracle. The two were very worried for Theo as he remained hospitalized after escaping the kidnapping by Peter Blake with the other DiMeras. The coma had Abe and Paulina really worried about his health.

But now they rejoice after Theo miraculously woke up right in time for New Year’s Day. But how will he react after he wakes up? Will he remember everything, or will he have forgotten some things?

On the other hand, Marlena gets Leo to open up. He was beyond excited to get married to Javi finally. However, things took a major turn when Dimitri returned, leading to significant tension. And now Leo does not know what to do, as Marlena helps him vent his feelings so he feels lighter.

Lastly, Dimitri faces off with Gwen. His return has brought some trouble for Gwen. She came back home last year and has been enjoying the von Leuschner fortune. How heated will things get when the two come face to face, and Dimitri confronts her? Is this going to cause trouble for Gwen? Is Leo going to get involved in this mess? How will it affect Javi? Stay tuned for more.

