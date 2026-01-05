The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Dylan showing appreciation to Electra and Will for helping her. On the other hand, Brooke, Ridge, and Carter continued to undermine Katie’s new venture. They can’t digest that Katie is paving her own path.

From romance to big offers and admissions, the audience has plenty to look forward to this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 5, 2026

The first episode of the week features Deacon putting Deke to work after he was ousted at Forrester. Is this his way of giving his son temporary work to keep him busy, away from overthinking? Meanwhile, Bill takes Katie on a real date. Will this help them solidify their newlywed life this time?

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

When Daphne makes a revelation, what exactly is this about? Is this about work at Forrester or her romance with Carter? Taylor worries when Sheila shows up unannounced. Is this starting to make her feel on edge? Deke and Katie realize they are kindred spirits. Will this lead to a collaboration?

Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Li gets summoned by Sheila. What conversations will the former enemies have? Carter and Ridge are blindsided by Steffy’s news. What exactly has she decided, and how will it impact work at FC?

Thursday, January 8, 2026

Daphne and Carter’s problems continue. What cracks are starting to show up in their relationship? Deacon makes an admission to Deke. Is this about his growing feelings for Taylor? Elsewhere, Steffy confronts Taylor about what she witnessed. Is this really about her mother’s closeness with Deacon?

Friday, January 9, 2026

The final episode of the week features Sheila confronting Deke after eavesdropping on him and Deacon. Did she hear something about the feelings growing between Taylor and Deacon? Daphne and Carter talk through their relationship. And lastly, a possibility of a kiss lingers.

