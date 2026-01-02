The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Bill angrily confronting Ridge. On the other hand, Carter blamed Bill for permanently damaging Brooke and Katie’s sisterly relationship. And then last but not least, Katie got emotional with Bill, telling him of Brooke’s misdeeds.

The drama, the friction, the secrets, and the blame games are about to get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 2, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: January 2, 2026

The final episode of the week features Dylan expressing appreciation to Electra and Will. After finding out that Dylan is homeless, Will and Electra wanted to help her get through this rough patch. It has been a difficult chapter for her, and she is grateful for the love and support Will and Electra have showered on her. How will the couple respond to Dylan’s gratitude?

On the other hand, Brooke, Ridge, and Carter continue to undermine Katie’s new venture. And things are only going to get heated from here. Bill gifted Katie a fashion house, and she is elated to get this opportunity to start something afresh. And while she has the full support of Bill, Liam, and Will, Katie was shocked to discover that her sister Brooke was not only not supportive but also jealous of the venture. This also led to a full-blown fight between the two.

Brooke claimed that she made their family name, Logan, famous, and Katie is not allowed to use it for her business. This shocked Katie, who was left shattered by her sister’s words. Liam and Carter rushed to obtain the copyright for Logan, which was owned by Forrester and had expired over a year ago.

Another round of argument ensued between the sisters, as Katie called Brooke out for her actions and mentioned how they all had impacted her. Brooke is now busy undermining the venture with Ridge and Carter, while Katie ensures that her fashion house takes off and becomes a major success.

