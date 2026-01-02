Netflix released another Harlan Coben adaptation this week with Run Away arriving as an eight-episode miniseries. All episodes dropped on January 1 for viewers to binge. The story follows a father’s search for his runaway daughter, which pulls him into a murder case and exposes secrets that threaten his family.

The series opens the New Year with a fast-paced plot and a clear focus on suspense. The engaging storyline of the show prompted a high Rotten Tomatoes score as early reviews recognized its potential.

New year, new 𝗆̶𝖾̶ Harlan Coben adaptation! RUN AWAY, starring James Nesbitt, Minnie Driver and Ruth Jones, is now playing on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xcuT8k4ASr — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 1, 2026

Run Away Earns Strong Early Critical Response On Rotten Tomatoes

Based on six critics’ ratings so far, Run Away holds an impressive 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The rating may change as more reviews are expected to drop in the upcoming days. An audience score will also appear soon, now that it has been released on Netflix.

Critics Praise Cast & Storytelling

Netflix benefits from a strong early response to the cast of the show, led by Minnie Driver and James Nesbitt. Critics praise the sharp twists and steady pacing throughout all eight episodes. These elements align with what viewers expect from Harlan Coben stories, and reviews suggest that the show remains engaging from start to finish. Several critics place it among the stronger adaptations of Coben’s work.

Run Away Ranking Among Netflix’s Harlan Coben Shows

Netflix also sees Run Away outperform several other Coben titles. The series ranks higher than Fool Me Once (72%), Safe (71%), Missing You (50%), and Caught (50%) on Rotten Tomatoes. However, we must note that Run Away’s score may see changes in the coming days.

