The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Chanel resenting Johnny for his reaction after she revealed her pregnancy. On the other hand, Gabi and Gwen formed a strong bond. Meanwhile, the Hernandez family prepared for Javi’s upcoming marriage to Leo. And then lastly, Leo asked Marlena for help.

The drama, the secrets, the chaos, the joy, the unions, and the planning are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 2, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the popular daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: January 2, 2026

The final episode of the week features today being Leo and Javi’s New Year’s Eve wedding day. The happy couple is all set to tie the knot, and Marlena has been roped in to officiate the ceremony. But drama is never far away when it comes to weddings. Now what is in store for Leo and Javi?

Will the two be able to tie the knot before Leo’s ex, Dimitri von Leuschner, returns right in time to cause some major drama at the wedding? On the other hand, Gwen becomes frustrated. What is this about? Is this somehow related to EJ and the plan she shared with him? Or something else?

Could it be about Leo and his wedding to Javi instead? Meanwhile, Kayla surprises Steve. What does she have planned for her husband? Is this a romantic surprise to ensure they spend some quality time together, amidst having to worry about their daughter Stephanie’s whole stalker situation?

And then lastly, Alex gives Stephanie a late Christmas gift. While he is equally worried about his girlfriend having a stalker, Alex wants to lighten things up during the last leg of the holidays. How will Stephanie react to this happy surprise from her boyfriend? What exactly is next for this couple?

Will this stalker situation aggravate things for them? Or will they be able to cruise through this mess with the help of each other’s love, support, and Stephanie’s father Steve’s help? Who could this persistent stalker be?

