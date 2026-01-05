Apple TV+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Shrinking, a comedy series starring Jason Segel as Jimmy Laird and Harrison Ford as Dr. Paul Rhoades. Both Laird and Rhoades are psychotherapists working at the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy center.

After Laird loses his wife in a drunk driving accident, he adopts a more maverick approach to his clients. He becomes more candid about his true feelings, which marks the start of a significant character transformation that we witness throughout the series.

Now, the drama has another season on the way. Here’s everything we know about Shrinking season 3, set to premiere on January 28.

Shrinking Season 3 Story

One major development in season 3 concerns Jimmy’s relationship with his daughter, Alice (played by Lukita Maxwell), whom he’s been raising on his own since his wife’s death. Season 3 of Shrinking will see her move away from him and attend college. In the trailer, Jimmy jokingly admits that it will take some getting used to. He also adds that he’d prefer that she live with him until his death, and then she can live however she likes as “a young woman in her 70s.”

As his relationship with his daughter reaches a new stage, Jimmy is also mindful of his budding relationship with Sofi (played by Cobie Smulders), a recurring character introduced in season 2. Jimmy’s neighbors, Derek (played by Ted McGinley) and Liz (played by Christa Miller), look to be openly pushing him to get closer to her, and it’s implied to be an effort to help Jimmy move on from his wife’s death and start anew.

Also returning for season 3 are series regulars Gaby (played by Jessica Williams), who’s a fellow therapist Jimmy had a brief affair with, and Brian (Michael Urie), Jimmy’s attorney.

Shrinking Season 3 Premiere

Season 3 of the show will premiere on January 26, 2026, on Apple TV+ with weekly episodes airing till April 8.

Shrinking Will See The Return Of Michael J. Fox

Shrinking season 3 is also notable for signaling the return of Michael J. Fox, a prominent Hollywood icon of the ‘80s known for his roles in Back to the Future and Teen Wolf. After his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, Michael gradually reduced his acting appearances before announcing his retirement in 2020, making Shrinking a long-awaited comeback.

Incidentally, Paul Rhodes also suffers from Parkinson’s, something the series hints at when Paul encounters Michael’s character and admits he’s undergoing a checkup for his disease.

The exact details of Michael J. Fox’s character remain unknown. However, show creator Bill Lawrence has cited, as per a Deadline report, Michael’s real-life struggles with Parkinson’s as a major influence on how the disease is portrayed in the show itself.

The series is available exclusively to Apple TV+ subscribers.

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Advertisement

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash China Box Office: Beats Vin Diesel’s Fast X As 6th Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Post Covid

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News