Here’s a fun fact: Harrison Ford was left out of the Shrinking cast’s group chat. Why? According to Jessica Williams, it’s because Ford doesn’t do texting. In a recent interview, Williams, who earned her first Emmy nomination for playing Gaby in Shrinking, opened up about the group chat dynamics, revealing that Ford’s absence wasn’t due to any drama; it’s just that “Harrison’s definitely not on it. You could say it’s a group chat minus one.”

While it might sound like an oversight, Williams humorously added, “I just don’t think he texts. I don’t even know if he has a phone.” For a man who’s become an iconic part of Hollywood’s DNA, it’s almost refreshing to imagine a tech-averse Ford living life beyond the ping of a notification.

Despite not being part of the chat, Ford certainly made his mark on Shrinking, starring as Dr. Paul Rhoades, a character who mentors Williams’ Gaby. The show, which premiered on AppleTV+, revolves around Jason Segel’s character, therapist Jimmy Laird, as he navigates grief and helps his patients, including Gaby. Shrinking’s quirky humor and emotional depth make it an easy watch, and Ford’s presence gives the show an added layer of wisdom and depth.

Ford’s absence from the cast chat didn’t stop Williams from bonding with him on set. She admitted that the first time she had to drive around Ford’s character on screen, she was “really nervous.” It’s the kind of anxiety most of us feel when doing something simple, like typing an email in front of someone—suddenly, it feels like you’ve forgotten how to type. “It’s almost like when you don’t care about typing when you’re alone, but all of a sudden somebody’s over your shoulder,” Williams explained. And we can totally relate—being in the presence of a screen icon like Ford would definitely put anyone on edge.

But once the cameras were rolling, Williams quickly saw the true side of Ford. Beyond his incredible acting talent, Williams described Ford as a “classic” joke teller. “Like, you know people that will give you a setup, a punch line and tell you a story,” she added, adding, “It’s just such a cool old-school thing to do.” That old-school charm, combined with Ford’s legendary status, made their scenes special.

Shrinking has been renewed for season 2, but fans still await the drop. Ford may not text, but he’s a standout on screen.

Jessica Williams’ candid take on the group chat situation gives fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes chemistry that’s made Shrinking such a hit. And though Ford may be out of the loop on texts, his presence on screen is as powerful as ever.

