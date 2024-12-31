Apple TV+ is starting the New Year with a bang by offering free access to its content for a limited time. As part of a special promotion, the streaming giant has announced that all its premium movies and TV shows will be available to stream for free on three specific dates. This move is a treat for fans who want to explore Apple TV+ without a subscription and for those looking to kickstart their year with quality entertainment.

Apple TV+ has gained acclaim for its exclusive programming, including critically acclaimed series like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance. With this limited-time offer, viewers can dive into the platform’s award-winning library and discover new favorites without any commitment. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting opportunity.

Apple TV+ to stream free from January 3 to 5 for devices with Apple ID

As reported by Variety, Apple TV+ is available to stream for free on the first weekend of the year, from January 3 to January 5, 2025. Whether you’re celebrating the New Year or relaxing at home, this limited-time access is an excellent way to sample Apple’s top-tier offerings. To stream content for free, one needs an Apple ID. This free streaming offer is available across all devices that support the Apple TV app, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TVs, and even non-Apple devices like smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Apple TV+ boasts an impressive lineup of original programming that caters to a wide range of tastes. Its list of must-watch content is extensive, including Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, CODA, and Foundation. So, it is an excellent chance for fans to mark these three dates on their calendars and stream the shows they were waiting for. Apple has undoubtedly done its part to make the New Year brighter. Once the three-day trial expires, fans can upgrade to premium at its regular price, which is ₹99 and ₹195 per month in India.

