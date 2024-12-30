The Continental highlighted how a young Winston took on the High Council and claimed the New York Continental Hotel as his own. It was all John Wick style, with all action, shadowy drama, and enough cliffhangers to leave fans begging for more.

But just as we started gearing up for a second season, we’re left lingering on whether it will happen. Though creators have dropped some hints, Winston’s wild prequel story will remain unfinished.

Will The Continental Season 2 Happen?

It looks like The Continental Season 2 is stuck in TV limbo, and honestly, it’s not looking good. Pro producer Basil Iwanyk spilled the beans in an interview with The Direct, reflecting fondly on season 1’s 1970s swagger and wild action but hinting that the John Wick universe might be headed in a different direction. He said, “I think now we want to put together something that will inform more of the franchise’s future, yeah.”