The Continental highlighted how a young Winston took on the High Council and claimed the New York Continental Hotel as his own. It was all John Wick style, with all action, shadowy drama, and enough cliffhangers to leave fans begging for more.
But just as we started gearing up for a second season, we’re left lingering on whether it will happen. Though creators have dropped some hints, Winston’s wild prequel story will remain unfinished.
Will The Continental Season 2 Happen?
It looks like The Continental Season 2 is stuck in TV limbo, and honestly, it’s not looking good. Pro producer Basil Iwanyk spilled the beans in an interview with The Direct, reflecting fondly on season 1’s 1970s swagger and wild action but hinting that the John Wick universe might be headed in a different direction. He said, “I think now we want to put together something that will inform more of the franchise’s future, yeah.”
Trending
While the first season turned heads with its retro vibes and Winston’s rise to power, Iwanyk’s comments make it sound like the team’s more focused on future projects, maybe something more significant and shinier for TV. Sure, Peacock hasn’t officially axed the idea of a second season 2, but let’s face it: The Continental was pitched as a limited series.
What Could The Continental Season 2 Plot Be?
If The Continental gets a season 2, it sounds like we’re hopping into the 1980s, where Winston’s world is all disco, danger, and drama. While Peacock keeps quiet, director Albert Hughes already has some juicy ideas brewing, per GamesRadar. He shared, “I would like to see if he becomes what he hated. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The red bird landing on the ledge with Cormac in episode 1, to appearing in the penthouse with Winston during the finale, is symbolic – like a canary in a coal mine.”
Plus, there’s unfinished business. Lou’s assassin, Dad? Charlie’s whereabouts? And let’s not forget that High Table probably isn’t sending Winston a “congrats on your hostile takeover” card. With decades to cover between the 1970s setting of season 1 and the 2014 events of John Wick, the potential for more storytelling is endless. While no green light has come yet, the creative team is ready to dive deeper into Winston’s rise and potential fall.
The Continental Season 1 is available to watch on Amazon Prime.
For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!
Must Read: Jeopardy: Who Won Game 79 Of Season 41 On December 26, 2024 Episode?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News