'The Continental: From The World of John Wick': A Young Winston All Set To Make His Way To The Deadly World Of Assassins

The much awaited prequel spin-off series of the gun slinging reaper John Wick is on its way with ‘The Continental: From The World of John Wick’. Dating back to the hellscape of 1970’s New York and diving deeper into the ‘John Wick’ mythology, the series will see the origins of the New York Continental and will be seen from the eyes of a young Winston Scott who is both its manager and a close friend of Wick.

The series has set its premiere for September 22 on OTT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series will explore the origins behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, which is one of centerpieces of the ‘John Wick’ universe and serves as the one place where none from this underground assassin world can be killed, due to the rules which state that no ‘business’ can be conducted on the grounds of any Continental.

Making his way to this deadly world of assassins, the young Winston in the ’70s era New York City charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne, all the while facing the ghosts of his past.

Talking about the show, executive producer Basil Iwankyk said: “In our show, The Continental, we finally have space to explore these characters, how they became who they are, and how The Continental became the epicenter of this world. Combine that with introducing new characters that are as compelling as any in the John Wick universe, action that’s crazy cool and inventive, along with Easter eggs which will excite the hardcore Wick fans.”

He added: “And what I love the most: a vision of ’70s New York that embodies the sexiness, edginess, and visceral style that the franchise is known for. This show will look/sound/smell cooler than any show out there.”

Iwanyk has produced every ‘John Wick‘ film since the very first one, and has helped produce several action franchises like ‘The Expendables’ and ‘Sicario’.

Created by Greg Coolidge and directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brandstrom, ‘The Continental’ stars Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, while newcomer Ayomide Adegun takes up the mantle of Charon from the late Lance Reddick.

The series will also star Mel Gibson as Cormac, Mishel Prada as KD, Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew, Ben Robson as Frankie, Nhung Kate as Yen, Jessica Allain as Lou, and Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles.

‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ is the latest addition to the ‘John Wick Universe’ and will be featured on Prime Video on September 22.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Once Confessed About Getting Into The Heads Of Her ‘Suicide Squad’ Gang Including Will Smith, Cara Delevingne & Others: “I Was Just Saying These Awful Things…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News