Keanu Reeves didn’t just bring John Wick to life – he reshaped it entirely. The iconic hitman character was initially supposed to be a 75-year-old man, envisioned for legends like Clint Eastwood. But Reeves saw potential, flipped the script, and transformed it into an unstoppable action force we now can’t imagine any other way.

It all goes back to the book They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Ass-Kicking Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action. In it, John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk spilled the beans on the original concept. The idea was for John Wick to be an older, retired hitman coming back into a ruthless underworld. “The lead was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after being retired,” Iwanyk wrote. The producer even considered Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford to play that role. But Reeves wasn’t about to let Hollywood history play out like that.

Enter Jimmy Darmody, Keanu’s agent at CAA, who saw a perfect fit for Reeves in an action-packed comeback. Darmody pitched Reeves the script, saying, “Clearly, you’re not 75.” Reeves, who had already been busy with Man of Tai Chi and 47 Ronin, read the script fast, committing to the project almost instantly.

Screenwriter Derek Kolstad shared in the book how Reeves reshaped the script during those early meetings. “I spent two months at Keanu’s house on the weekends working on the script,” Kolstad said. He described Reeves’ modest office setup, stacked with 300 screenplays – Reeves reads everything agents send his way. That commitment? Dedication.

Reeves immediately told Kolstad, “Okay, Derek, I’m going to play him 35.” Not 75. Thirty-five. And with that, the John Wick we know today was born. Reeves turned Wick into a younger, sharper, cooler hitman, redefining action with sleek fight moves and epic gun-fu.

With four John Wick films under his belt, Reeves isn’t just the face of the franchise – he’s its unstoppable force, heart, and soul.

Reeves ‘ decision to play a younger Wick wasn’t just about age. It was about energy, style, and redefining what an action hero could look like. He made sure that John Wick became not just a hitman but a symbol of relentless, gritty determination. And Hollywood? It hasn’t been the same since.

So, next time you watch John Wick, remember: Keanu Reeves didn’t just play a role – he reshaped it. From a 75-year-old retired hitman concept to a dynamic, gravity-defying action force, Reeves flipped the script and became an icon.

