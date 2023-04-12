Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick’s movie franchise has grown into one of the biggest action-packed entertainment franchises in the world. Thanks to its fourth film from the franchise, that just created a massacre at the box office around the globe. However, as the movie became one of the most loved and audiences’ favourite action-packed dramas, many would not know that its title was not what people know now.

As the first movie from the franchise was announced, it was titled “Scorn”. It was said to be the perfect description of a retired assassin hellbent on revenge. Read on to know how it was named John Wick by Keanu Reeves.

During a conversation with Comicbook.com, Derek Kolstad, who wrote the original John Wick, revealed Keanu Reeves kept referring to the original film by the wrong name. He always took the titular character’s name during the movie’s press, which eventually made the studio roll with it and officially changed the project’s name to John Wick. The writer revealed, “The only reason it’s called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick.”

Later in the conversation, it was also revealed that this mistake led to “four to five million dollars in free advertising”. Derek said, “Marketing was like, ‘Dude, that’s four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it’s John Wick instead of Scorn.’ I can’t imagine it being Scorn now.” However, it is hard to imagine the John Wick franchise going by any other name, but it very nearly did.

Not to forget, John Wick: Chapter 4 just teased the titular character, played by Keanu Reeves, might come to an end. While fans were enthralled by the high octane action scenes from the movie, imagining the end of Reeves’ character seems like a nightmare for the fans!

