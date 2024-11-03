Keanu Reeves needs no introduction; he is one of the greatest action heroes in Hollywood. His down-to-earth personality has increased the number of his fans exponentially. He is best known for his John Wick and Matrix franchises. He has also worked in dozens of voice roles. He reprised his roles at another time and in the last few years. Today, we are here with the actor’s report card showcasing the worldwide box office collection of his films. Scroll below for the deets.

Keanu has received multiple accolades in his career spanning four decades. In 2020, The New York Times ranked him as the fourth-greatest actor of the 21st century, and in 2022, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Although he is one of the leading action heroes in the industry, Reeves got his breakthrough with the sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He reprised his role in the sequel as well.

Keanu Reeves established himself as an action hero with movies like Point Break and Speed. His stardom increased tenfold with the role of Neo in The Matrix. He is also loved as John Constantine in Constantine. According to The Numbers, the John Wick star has appeared in 43 films as a leading actor. He has a worldwide aggregate box office of $3.98 billion. Besides being an actor, he is also a producer.

Keanu Reeves led John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in 2023 and collected more than $440 million at the global box office. The Matrix Resurrections was also released a few years back, and now the movie is topping the list among the last five films of the actor.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) – $6.27 million

Replicas (2018)- $9.33 million

The Matrix Resurrections (2021) – $157.38 million

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) – $328.34 million

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023) – $440.18 million

On the professional front, Keanu Reeves has lent his voice to Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is scheduled to be released on December 20. He also has Good Fortune and Outcome in the pipeline.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Here Box Office (North America): Tom Hanks Film Has A Tepid Opening Day With Its $1.5M+ Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News