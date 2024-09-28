In 2017, Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek came under fire after she made a few condescending remarks at African-American Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams. The incident occurred during a tense discussion of race and privilege at a luncheon at the Sundance Film Festival.

According to the LA Times, in 2017, Salma Hayek, Shirley MacLaine, and former Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams were guests at a Sundance luncheon. Women in entertainment were invited to discuss female empowerment in the male-dominated film industry.

Sundance luncheon triggered a heated debate

When the conversation turned to the current political climate, Salma Hayek advised her fellow female Hollywood colleagues to “be careful that we don’t fall into victimization.”

Actress Shirley MacLaine added, “Change your point of view of being victimized. I’m saying: Find the democracy inside.”

Williams then asked MacLaine what about people of color and Transgender people who are already in conflict with the world due to the way they look. Williams said, “What if you are a person of colour or a transgendered (sic.) person who — just from how you look — you already are in a conflict?”

MacLaine responded by saying, “Right, but change your point of view. Change your point of view of being victimized. I’m saying: Find the democracy inside.”

Salma Hayek triggers backlash with rude question

Before Williams could respond to the statement, Hayek jumped in with a condescending question. “Who are you when you’re not black and you’re not a woman? Who are you, and what have you got to give?” Hayek asked Williams.

Williams then took a deep breath and told Hayek, “A lot. But some days, I’m just black, and I’m just a woman. Like, it’s not my choice. I know who I am. I know I’m Jessica, and I’m the hottest bitch on the planet I know.”

Hayek’s rude interjection didn’t go over well online.

People took to X, formerly Twitter, to call out the actress over her privilege. Shortly after, Hayek apologised for her comments but maintained that people online had misrepresented her intent behind the words.

