2025 delivered no shortage of big, headline-grabbing TV shows like Adolescence, Alien: Earth, and Pluribus. But some genuinely good American series quietly slipped under the radar for many viewers. From intelligent sci-fi and gripping crime dramas to well-made comedies and psychological thrillers, these shows may not have dominated social media, but they offered compelling plots, strong performances, and binge-worthy storytelling. Here is a list of 10 must-watch American TV shows of 2025 you probably missed.

1. Task

Creator : Brad Ingelsby

: Brad Ingelsby IMDb Rating : 8/10

: 8/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India) | HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The crime drama centers on Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), a seasoned FBI agent assigned to investigate a series of brutal robberies targeting working-class neighborhoods in Philadelphia. It also features Tom Pelphrey in a pivotal role.

2. Paradise

Creator : Dan Fogelman

: Dan Fogelman IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India) | Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: Set inside an underground bunker built after a global extinction-level event, the post-apocalyptic political thriller follows a Secret Service agent investigating the murder of a former U.S. president.

3. Poker Face Season 2

Creator : Rian Johnson

: Rian Johnson IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India) | Peacock (U.S.)

Plot: Natasha Lyonne reprises her role as Charlie Cale, a sharp woman with a unique ability to detect when people are lying. Season 2 follows the same ‘one murder mystery at a time’ structure, but with different settings, ranging from minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show.

4. The Beast in Me

Creator : Gabe Rotter

: Gabe Rotter IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The psychological crime thriller follows Aggie (Claire Danes), a grieving author whose life takes an interesting turn when a charming widower (Matthew Rhys), once accused of murder, moves in next door. While researching her new novel, Aggie becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth about his past, blurring the line between investigation and dangerous compulsion.

5. Ballard

Creators : Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood

: Michael Alaimo & Kendall Sherwood IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India & U.S.)

Plot: The police procedural follows a sharp and relentless homicide detective, Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), who investigates cold cases with the assistance of Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver). To prove her mettle, she tries to solve some of L.A.’s most haunting, long-forgotten cold cases and unearth a conspiracy within the department.

6. Murderbot

Creators : Paul Weitz & Chris Weitz

: Paul Weitz & Chris Weitz IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Apple TV (India & U.S.)

Plot: Set against the backdrop of a high-tech future, the series features Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role of a partly biological security robot. Somehow, the robot gains free will but tries to hide the secret from the humans. And in doing that, he reluctantly participates in dangerous missions to protect scientists. But all it really wants to do is binge-watch shows.

7. The Chair Company

Creators : Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin

: Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar (India) | HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The comedy-thriller follows William Ronald (Tim Robinson), a property development project manager whose life spirals after a humiliating incident. After that, he becomes obsessed with exposing a bizarre conspiracy tied to a mysterious chair manufacturing company.

8. Untamed

Creators : Mark L. Smith & Elle Smith

: Mark L. Smith & Elle Smith IMDb Rating : 7.1/10

: 7.1/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The basic plot of the crime drama follows Kyle Turner (played by Eric Bana), a special agent who is assigned to investigate a brutal death in the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park. To solve the case, he teams up with a rookie park ranger, Naya Vasquez (played by Lily Santiago), while he is still dealing with a grave personal loss.

9. Dope Thief

Creator : Peter Craig

: Peter Craig IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Streaming On: Apple TV (India & U.S.)

Plot: Set in Philadelphia, the crime drama follows two longtime friends, Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), who pose as DEA agents to rob small-time drug dealers. Their scam spirals out of control when they target the wrong operation, pulling them into a dangerous web of organized crime, betrayal, and violence.

10. The Bondsman

Creator : Grainger David

: Grainger David IMDb Rating : 7/10

: 7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India & U.S.)

Plot: The action-horror series follows Hub (Kevin Bacon), a tough bounty hunter brought back from the dead to hunt demons living among regular people. Forced to follow strict supernatural rules, he carries out dangerous missions while trying to reconnect with his estranged family and confront the violent life choices that led to his death.

