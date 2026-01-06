Jimmy Kimmel Once Filmed Multiple Alternate Endings For Lost

Lost was among America’s most iconic television series during its original run on ABC from 2004 to 2010. As the show neared its end and the network began its promotional tour, Jimmy Kimmel decided to get a little creative with his own coverage and actually filmed multiple alternate endings with the show’s cast. Read on to learn more about what those endings were and what they paid homage to.

Ending 1: Sayid Gets Eliminated In A Reality Show

The first ending is a homage to the CBS reality show Survivor, and sees the Fight 15 survivors gathered by a campfire, while Sayid Jarrah (played by Naveen Andrews) recounts some of his tragic backstory. However, they’re all taken aback to see Survivor host Jeff Probst suddenly appear.

Jeff proceeds to inform Sayid that he’s been eliminated from the tribe and needs to leave the island, following which Michael Dawson (played by Harold Perrineau) makes an unexpected appearance and recognizes Jeff from his days as a TV host.

As the horrific reality of his elimination sets in, Sayid goes on a rant about how all the misfortunes he’s suffered throughout the show have amounted to nothing, as all he has to show for them is being eliminated by “Jeff f**king Probst.”

Ending 2: Hurley Meets Claire & Jack In A Diner

The second ending is a homage to the notorious finale of HBO’s The Sopranos, and sees Hurley Reyes (played by Jorge Garcia) meeting up with Claire Littleton (played by Emilie de Ravin) and Jack Shephard (played by Matthew Fox).

The scene takes many cues from the ending of The Sopranos, with the three ordering onion rings, and Richard Alpert (played by Nestor Carbonell) appearing as a shifty, suspicious man, standing in for the unnamed man in a Member’s Only jacket in the original scene.

Jin-Soo Kwon (played by Daniel Dae Kim) stands in for Meadow Soprano as he tries to parallel park his rusty van next to the diner. As Hurley, Jack, and Claire take their onion rings from the waiter (played by Jimmy Kimmel himself), Hurley reveals that he’s figured out the secret of the island.

Just then, however, the scene abruptly cuts to black, as it infamously did in The Sopranos.

Ending 3: It Was All Just A Dream

The third ending is a homage to the iconic series finale of the 1982 CBS sitcom Newhart, which initially ended in 1990. Just like in the original sitcom, the scene has Bob Newhart wake up and tell his wife about a crazy dream he had, in which he was the owner of an inn in rural Vermont.

However, Newhart’s wife is nowhere to be seen. Instead, he’s greeted by Evangeline Lily, who talks about her crazy dream where she was the survivor of a crashed flight and ended up stranded on a bizarre, deserted island with polar bears.

The moment the two recognize each other, they scream in shock and horror, before Lost co-creators Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse show up and realize that every “alternate ending” they’ve written is something they’ve already seen before.

