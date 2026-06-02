The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will’s dangerous behavior having major consequences as he was fired by Steffy and Ridge from Forrester Creations. On the other hand, a devastated Electra learned what really went down at Bikini Bar and the violence between Will and RJ.

The drama, the changes, the opportunities, the happiness, the suspicions, the secrets, and more are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 2, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 2, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Deke being elated that his dreams are coming true. After months of wanting to join the fashion industry and make his passion come alive on the canvas, Deke is getting what he wants. After he was let go from Forrester, he had lost hope of ever getting that chance.

But now he is getting that chance at Logan, thanks to his sister Hope. He is ecstatic to get this opportunity to be a part of the leading design team and also to get another chance at working with Hope. What do the duo have in store? Up next, Bill seizes an opportunity to bring Will into the family fold.

Will may have been fired from Forrester Creations after he punched RJ at the summer party, but Bill is taking this in his stride. While he is obviously not happy about how Forrester treated his son, he sees this as a golden chance to recruit Will to Logan and strengthen the ongoing family ties.

Bill has always wanted all three of his sons, Liam, Wyatt, and Will, to work with him at Spencer Publications. And while that is not the focus, Bill is more than happy to make it happen even if differently. Is he going to ask Will to join Logan? How will his son react to it? Is Will going to accept it?

Especially with Bill also interested in asking Wyatt to join Logan. Is he set to be successful in recruiting all his sons to the fashion house or not?

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Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers (June 1, 2026): Electra Learns What Happened While Will’s Behavior Has Consequences

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