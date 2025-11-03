Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’ KPop Demon Hunters by Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix returned to the North American screens over the Halloween weekend. However, it failed to recreate the same magic as it did the last time, when it was originally released in August this year. Scroll below the box office numbers.

The musical fantasy film features voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun. In August, the animated movie debuted at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, but this time it failed to hold the top spot.

KPop Demon Hunters’ re-release box office collection on its debut weekend in North America

Based on the report by Box Office Mojo, KPop Demon Hunters collected just $600k over 2890 screens in North America on its re-release on Friday. The animated movie collected $5.3 million during its three-day re-release weekend at the domestic box office. It landed in the 4th spot in the domestic box office rankings.

3-day re-release opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, re-release opening day – $600,000

Saturday – $2.7 million

Sunday – $1.9 million

Total – $5.3 million

Earns 71% less than its OG debut weekend in North America

The film was released on August 23 for one weekend only, and it collected a strong $18 million on its opening weekend. It is the most-watched English-language movie on Netflix, and its popularity earned it a strong opening weekend when it was first released. However, the magic faded in its re-release debut weekend, collecting 71% less than the OG opening weekend. After this weekend, the domestic total of the animated musical fantasy has reached $24.3 million. It missed the $25 million milestone by a whisker.

What is the film about?

KPop Demon Hunters reportedly follows a K-pop girl group, Huntrix, who lead double lives as demon hunters. They face off against a rival boy band, the Saja boys, whose members are secretly demons. The film is also available to stream on Netflix.

