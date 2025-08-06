KPop Demon Hunters premiered in June 2025, and it has been the talk of the town ever since. From the movie’s OSTs reaching new highs on music charts to the actors finding global acclaim, KPop Demon Hunters has reinvented the fandom culture all over again. The movie focuses on Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are members of the group HUNTR/X.

The trio moonlights as demon-fighting stars who are fated to keep goodness alive. The movie has launched its voice-over cast to newfound fame. But did you know that Arden Cho, who voiced Rumi, was a part of a beloved but underrated Netflix romcom titled Partner Track just a few years ago?

What Role Does Arden Cho Play In Partner Track?

In Partner Track, Arden Cho plays Ingrid Yun, a brilliant, ambitious Korean-American lawyer trying to make partner at a top New York law firm. She’s got the brains, the work ethic, and the closet full of killer suits—but as the only woman of color gunning for the top, the odds are stacked.

The show isn’t just about courtroom drama; it’s about identity, corporate glass ceilings, and the impossible balance between career and personal life. Arden Cho brings sharpness and warmth to a character constantly underestimated by the white boys’ club around her.

Ingrid’s love life is as messy as her merger deals. Torn between her charming British ex and a sweet, steady coworker who sees her beyond the job, Partner Track delivers the kind of romantic tension that keeps you emotionally invested, while also making sharp observations about loyalty, tokenism, and the emotional labor women do at work.

Arden Cho stars in Partner Track, a new series revolving around an idealistic lawyer who struggles with her moral compass as she fights to climb the ranks at an elite NYC law firm. Dominic Sherwood, Bradley Gibson, and Nolan Gerard Funk co-star in the series pic.twitter.com/NoyUisE4St — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2021

Was Partner Track Canceled?

Yes, Partner Track was canceled after one season. However, it wrapped with enough closure to be a satisfying binge. It currently has a 57% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. More importantly, it gave Arden Cho the leading role she long deserved—and reminded audiences that Asian-American women don’t have to be sidekicks or stereotypes.

If KPop Demon Hunters got you cheering for her again, this sharp, stylish romcom is the perfect way to see Arden Cho slay in a whole different setting.

