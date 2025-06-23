Spoiler Alert: The following article contains major details and plot breaks of K-Pop Demon Hunters.

K-content fans assemble! Netflix has dropped a new movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and it has already had a great start. Within two days of its release, the film has topped the global film charts in more than 22 countries. The songs are trending, and people who have already watched it are going gaga over the characters. For those who don’t know, set in an alternate version of Korea, the story revolves around a girl gang named Huntrix who live a double life: musicians in front of their fans, and demon slayers to protect their city.

The gang consists of Rumi, Zoey, and Mira. However, things start to take a different turn when they meet a new boy band in town, The Saja Boys. They are demons in disguise who turned up at their place to demolish Huntrix. But the girls won’t let them. The movie is about how they fight against each other. And if you want to know what happens by the end of it, keep reading.

What Is Rumi’s Big Secret?

The story of K-Pop Demon Hunters begins with Huntrix’s grand entrance by killing the demons and creating an illusion for their fans. Rumi, Zoey, and Mira take the stage by storm with their performance, earning more accolades. But Rumi can feel that she is slowly losing her voice. Why? Well, almost in the middle of the movie, we find out that Rumi bears the demon patterns in her body. She has been hiding from her friends that she is part demon and part hunter since childhood.

Rumi has always been struggling with her identity and her inner demons. But her friends do not know that. After Rumi’s mother dies, Celine, one of the trio of the Sunshine Sisters (the previous generation of demon slayers), swears to protect her. With Celine’s help, Rumi could hide her demonic side until she met the Saja Boys. The lead singer of the boy band, Jinu, who is half human and half demon, tries to provoke her.

While Jinu plays the antagonist in the film, we all felt some hope was left for him. The chemistry between Jinu and Rumi worked so well that we almost believed they fell in love with each other. But is it love if you betray them? Even though Rumi was trying to help Jinu, he sabotaged her plan at the last minute and exposed her secret to her fans while on stage during a live performance.

This discovery breaks the bond and friendship between the Huntrix girls, leaving the city unprotected without Hanmoon. Mira and Zoey get hypnotized by the demon king, Gwi-Ma. On the other hand, Rumi visits Celine to confront her about her identity. Despite being pushed back to a wall, Rumi learns about self-acceptance and embraces her duality, giving her new power to restore the Hanmoon.

What Happens To Jinu?

Jinu, who once made a deal with Gwi-Ma, feels remorseful for what he did to Rumi. Gwi-Ma wants to erase humanity, and Jinu wants to erase his past memories. That’s how the deal was done. But, after spending much time with Rumi, he changes. Just when Gwi-Ma is about to crash Rumi down with his powers, Jinu sacrifices himself.

Yes, that’s right. He becomes her shield, and he gives his soul to her just before evaporating. That’s just what Rumi needed to defeat Gwi-Ma. With all of their fans’ support, Huntrix pushed back Gwi-Ma and built a new Hanmoon. However, the magical barrier that protects the city from the demon attack should be golden. But, the new Hanmoon is blue, leaving us hanging to believe whether there will be any sequel or not.

Will There Be A Sequel To K-Pop Demon Hunters?

The ending leaves many doors open. While we know for sure that two of the Saja Boys members, Abby and Mystery, have been killed, we don’t know what happened to Baby and Romance. If they are alive, they can return in a possible sequel. Also, we never get to see Rumi’s parents’ background. Even though her mother died, we never got to see her demon father. The sequel may explore their backstory. And as Jinu gave his soul to Rumi, does that mean he is still alive in her? Is there any possibility of his return?

Well, we don’t have these answers just yet. But for those who don’t know, Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans’ directorial animated fantasy-action movie featured Arden Cho as Rumi, Ji Young-Yoo as Zoey, May Hong as Mira, Ahn Hyo-Seop as Jinu, and Lee Byung-Hun as Gwi-Ma.

You can watch K-Pop Demon Hunters on Netflix!

