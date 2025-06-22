Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi are talented South Korean actors who have previously worked together in the K-drama Itaewon Class. While the 2020 K-drama was a massive hit among South Koreans and the global audience, a recent video featuring the lead actors has gone viral online. This clip sparked major buzz online, and people are confused about what to believe and what not to believe on social media platforms.

Even though the actors played a couple in the K-drama, Itaewon Class, they have not been dating each other. Yes, they have kissed onscreen because their characters demanded it, but in the viral video clip, it seemed quite superficial when they turned toward each other for a kiss. Scroll ahead to know the real truth behind the video.

Did Park Seo-joon & Kim Da-mi Kiss In Real Life?

The viral video showed Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi kissing each other in an off-screen setting, immediately catching people’s attention. However, fans quickly figured out that the video’s real footage is from back when they were promoting Itaewon Class.

It was soon discovered that the video was made using super fine AI technology. However, the facial expressions, the movement of their heads, angles, and even the lighting were so realistic that it fooled many into believing it was authentic footage. But it was not.

Park Seo-joon & Kim Da-mi’s Video Is Another Reminder Of The Dangers Of Deepfake

Although the clip was fake, it left people scarred, as we can now understand the peril of danger that unregulated AI and deepfake technology pose. A few months ago, the K-pop industry was left shaken to the core when p*rnographic videos of the female idols were spread like wildfire on the internet. Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi’s video clip was just another reminder of the constant warning about how dangerous AI and deepfake technology can be.

Having intimate scenes in a K-drama is not new. So, when this video hit the internet, many thought it was a part of their K-drama or promotional gimmick. A lot of netizens even appreciated their chemistry online as well. But when it was clarified, people understood the reality. Not long ago, a similar incident happened where a particular usage of AI went viral, and the fans could use it to portray themselves as having an interaction with their favorite Korean stars. This also sparked major criticism.

On the career front, Park Seo-joon was last seen in the K-drama, Gyeongseong Creature Part 2. Kim Da-Mi recently garnered much attention for her series, Nine Puzzles. There has been a lot of buzz revolving around her drama.

