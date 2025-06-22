The BOYZ star Ju Haknyeon landed in hot water after his photos with a former Japanese AV actress went viral on social media platforms. The K-pop idol was accused of soliciting prostitution before being dropped by his band, THE BOYZ’s agency, One Hundred Label. The company even terminated his contract following the controversy. The incident happened on May 29 and 30, 2025, but the situation continues getting out of hand.

A Closer Look At Ju Haknyeon’s Controversy

As per initial reports, on May 30, the former THE BOYZ member allegedly got together with Japanese p*rnstar, Asuka Kirara, at a pub in Tokyo, along with a few other acquaintances. From there, they went to a karaoke bar, and later, hit a private room bar. After this, Haknyeon went to Asuka’s home and returned to THE BOYZ dorm in the morning.

As soon as Japanese tabloid Shūkan Bunshun shared paparazzi pics, it spread like wildfire. Shūkan Bunshun also reported that Ju Haknyeon and Asuka Kirara had physical intimacy. So, when Dispatch reached out to verify these accusations, One Hundred Label confirmed that the former K-pop artist was involved with the Japanese AV star and that they had terminated the contract with him. However, during the meeting, Haknyeon insisted that he didn’t pay for it. However, what he didn’t pay for is not clear.

What Is The Truth Behind Ju Haknyeon’s Involvement With Asuka Kirara?

Ju Haknyeon said (per Koreaboo), “I didn’t pay for it. The [other men] paid for it. I don’t want the [THE BOYZ] members to be hurt [from my actions] anymore.” In this scenario, the only question that matters is whether he had really paid for prostitution, and where does this lead in terms of legal consequences? The agency has even received an attestation from a staff member who confirmed Haknyeon’s physical intimacy with Asuka Kirara.

The staff said, “Ju Haknyeon bragged that he slept with Asuka Kirara. He didn’t come back to the hotel that night. I asked him where he went, and he said he was at Asuka Kirara’s house. He bragged about sleeping with her.” The member further added, “He decided to leave [the group]. Then, he started to complain about unfairness. He said he didn’t sleep with Asuka Kirara at her house, saying that he just lied about in order to look cool.”

On the other hand, when Asuka Kirara was contacted, the former Japanese AV actress denied all the rumors. She stated, “Besides my professional [AV] work, I have never engaged in prostitution. No matter how much money has been offered, I have never accepted money in exchange for s*x in my personal life. Of course, that means this time as well. I swear that I did not engage in such acts. You may not believe me, but this is the truth. I have no idea how such a rumor started to spread.”

What Did Ju Haknyeon Say About His Involvement With Asuka Kirara?

According to Soompi, Ju Haknyeon denied any wrongdoing in an handwritten statement. “Hello. This is Ju Haknyeon. First, I apologize to the fans who must have been greatly shocked by the news about me, as well as everyone whom I gave cause for concern through this unsavory matter,” he wrote.

“In the wee hours of the morning of May 30, 2025, I attended a private gathering with alcohol together with an acquaintance, and while it is true that I was at that gathering, it is completely false that I engaged in any illegal activity, such as the prostitution that is being mentioned in news reports and rumors. I am deeply reflecting on my actions, and I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone who was shocked by this [matter],” the K-Pop idol added.

In another social media statement, Haknyeon threatened legal action against media houses publishing malicious articles. The idol also claimed that he never gave consent to THE BOYZ’s agency regarding the termination of his contract.

As retrieved via Soompi, he shared, “Hello, this is Ju Haknyeon. Although I have already made it clear that I have not engaged in any illegal activities, certain reporters and media outlets continue to publish malicious articles. In response, I will pursue all possible civil and criminal legal action.”

“If there is any evidence that I engaged in prostitution, I urge that it be made public immediately.Furthermore, I have never withdrawn from the group, nor have I ever consented to the termination of my exclusive contract,” Haknyeon noted.

“Despite there being no valid reason for contract termination as outlined in my contract, my agency is attempting to fabricate such grounds. Some media outlets are also defaming me by bringing up prostitution without any evidence,” he continued.

“The agency demanded that I pay over 2 billion won (approximately USD 1.46 million) in compensation and leave the company, but I never accepted these demands. Nevertheless, the agency informed the press that my contract termination had been finalized. This is a blatant falsehood,” Haknyeon stated.

“I must ask: is it truly the role of an agency, which is supposed to protect its artist, to unilaterally expel me from the team simply because I happened to be at a private gathering with a well-known person, and to pressure me into contract termination while threatening over 2 billion won in damages?” he questioned.

“When I refused to accept contract termination, the agency sent me a notice claiming the contract had been terminated due to my wrongdoing—ignoring the proper procedures outlined in the contract—and even issued warnings regarding compensation claims,” the K-Pop star shared.

“To be honest, I am very frightened. But I realized that if I give in here, this society may become a place where people without power can be destroyed over things they did not do. Until now, I have remained silent, believing that the truth would come to light. But I can no longer stay silent in the face of attempts to ruin someone’s life over false accusations,” he mentioned.

“I intend to hold accountable both the agency, which unfairly expelled me from the team and is making baseless claims about contract termination, and the media outlets that have caused harm by mentioning prostitution without any verified facts,” Ju Haknyeon further added.

“No matter what happens, I am determined to see this through to the end to uncover the truth. I’m speaking out in the hope that this fight can be a small source of hope for someone out there,” he concluded.

