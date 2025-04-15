Recently, Sunwoo, a member of the K-pop band THE BOYZ, faced a lot of criticism for his alleged behavior toward a staff member regarding an AirPod. A video clip has gone viral on social media platforms where he can be seen yelling at a security guard to pick up his AirPods. Now, after much controversy, the idol has openly apologized for the situation. However, people now find it similar to Red Velvet’s Seulgi’s incident.

Amid all the controversial chaos revolving around Sunwoo, netizens have been claiming that it has a similar pattern to Seulgi’s way of apologizing after hurting a staff member. While her past incident has resurfaced again, many have come forward to speak up against the speculations and dismissed the comparison, saying it’s baseless, as both of their statements have a lot of differences.

For those who don’t know, as per a report in Koreaboo, THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo, in an official statement, apologized for his behavior and said, “But really…I never do anything like this behind closed doors, but who is crazy enough to yell at the security guard to pick up AirPods in front of all those fans? I just find this so ridiculous that while I am reflecting on myself, I can’t believe people are judging me with a few-second video clip. And to think that I am getting so much hate for saying something to the people leaving malicious comments…people are so scary.”

DAMN mfs acting like sunwoo ordered the staff to pick that damn AirPod up with their mouths and kneel on both knees to give it back to him https://t.co/boVlZlswH4 — 97’ (@starsstruck1997) April 13, 2025

He continued to explain the situation through a fan messaging app and let his fans know that he was fine. However, as many netizens found it similar to Seulgi’s past apology, her statement resurfaced again on social media platforms. She had posted after her behavior toward a staff member had created much fuss. The Red Velvet member wrote, “I was in pain, so I couldn’t think of another solution and made a poor decision in the moment. I apologize to those who were disappointed and feel nothing but regret for upsetting my manager with this incident. I have apologized to my manager personally and will be more cautious and attentive to ensure that this does not happen again in the future.”

But people who saw this statement circulating everywhere pointed out the differences and shared their opinions on Korean media platforms. One wrote, “There’s a difference here. Even though Seulgi’s incident was a positive one, she still had to write an apology. But as for the other guy’s statement…not sure what he’s even doing.” Another one stated, “Seulgi didn’t even have to write one, but what is that guy doing?” One of the comments read, Why is he complaining so much…talking about how he’s scared of people.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Live Vocal Range At Coachella 2025 Shuts Down All Lip-Sync Rumors, Fans Call It “Best Performance Yet”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News