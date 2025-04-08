Red Velvet’s Yeri has recently taken a new step in her career. Alongside her bandmate Wendy, she has left SM Entertainment, embarking on a new journey. According to a recent report she is now in talks to join a new agency. In 2015, she debuted as a member of the popular girl group Red Velvet. Now, she is all set to focus on her solo career under a new company.

On April 8, Star News reported that Yeri is currently under discussion to sign with Blitzway Studios. According to the Korean media outlet, she recently had a meeting with the agency executives. A representative from the company confirmed the same but maintained privacy regarding the status of her contract. They said, “It is true that we met with Yeri.”

Fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing more details about her journey with the new agency, especially since the company is known for housing talented Korean stars. Currently, Ju Ji Hoon, Jung In Sun, Woo Do Hwan, Park Ha Sun, So Yi Hyun, Moon Chae Won, Son Dam Bi, and more.

Blitzway Studios revealed today that they are positively discussing an exclusive contract with Yeri, as confirmed by an official from the agency that they have met her. #YERI #예리#KIMYERIM #김예림 pic.twitter.com/oubYdWaXLq — 배우 김예림 🎬 | YERI (@actressyerim) April 8, 2025

Kim Ye Rim, better known by her stage name Yeri, is a popular K-pop idol who debuted as a member of Red Velvet back in 2015. With her soulful voice, unique charm, and stage presence, it didn’t take long for her to rise to global stardom. However, not only music, Yeri has also been expanding her career beyond K-pop.

She first landed her big acting role with Blue Birthday, a high-school thriller drama that was released back in 2021. With the 2023 series Bitch X Rich, she gained massive popularity. Her screen presence earned praise from global fans. The news of her joining an agency known for housing talented actors comes amid her preparation for returning with Bitch X Rich Season 2. Fans think, she is currently gearing up to focus on her acting career more, alongside her Red Velvet career.

One X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Is blitz way full of actors? Perhaps that’s why Yeri will be the first full-time idol and famous actress in their company.”

Is blitz way full of actors? Perhaps, that’s why yeri will be the first full time idol and famous actress in their company pic.twitter.com/FJbCWGPrUD — emma ʚ♡ɞ saw red velvet 08.04 (@todollua) April 8, 2025

A few days back, she posted a message on her fan cafe, which alerted the fans about her departure from SM Entertainment. She wrote, “Tomorrow morning, a piece of news concerning me and my agency will be released… “I just wanted to tell you guys first rather than have you see it in an article and be surprised, so I came to you first! So, what I mean to say is, my love for you will not change!”

Then, the agency also announced that Yeri and Wendy are parting ways with them, following their contract expirations on April 4.

“As members of Red Velvet, Wendy and Yeri will be working with us for their group activities, and we ask that you look forward to Red Velvet’s shining journey that will continue to unfold,” the agency added in their official statement.

Meanwhile, fans are also looking forward to her official solo debut. She is the only Red Velvet member who didn’t release a solo album under SM Entertainment.

