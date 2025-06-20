Ever since the last few weeks, the controversial scandal between the former THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon and a Japanese AV actress has attracted much attention. It has become the only topic of discussion not only in South Korea but across the globe, as this incident left everyone stunned. The K-pop idol has been kicked out of his band, and his contract has also been terminated.

On the other hand, there have been police reports against Haknyeon as well. But who is this Japanese AV actress whose involvement with the K-pop artist created such a stir nationwide? Well, scroll ahead to find out her identity and past link-ups as THE BOYZ member was not the only one who got caught in a controversy with her.

Who Is The Japanese P*rnstar?

The controversial Japanese AV actress in question is Asuka Kirara. She was born in 1998 and debuted in the adult video industry in 2007. She worked as a p*rnstar for years before retiring from the industry in 2020 to become an influencer. In 2009, she won the Actress and HD Award at the Sky PerfecTV! Adult Broadcasting Awards.

Even though she is from Japan, she has had a connection with South Korea. In October 2017 and November 2018, Asuka held many fan meets in South Korea. For those who don’t know, in 2023, the former AV actress even won a special award in the Overseas Model Category at the 11th Korea Arts and Culture Awards. Her name popped up recently after she got involved with the K-pop artist Ju Haknyeon.

It was reported that she and Ju Haknyeon spent an entire night together drinking at a bar in Tokyo with one of his other acquaintances. Their photos even went viral, suggesting they were spotted hugging each other. This whole scenario sparked a controversy that raised suspicions of prostitution.

However, as soon as the situation blew up, Ju Haknyeon took to his personal account and shared a handwritten apology letter dedicated to his fans. It read (via Koreaboo), “Firstly, I’m sorry to have worried everyone due to such unsavory matters, as well as the fans who were very shocked by the news reports about me. On May 30, 2025, I was present at a gathering with alcohol involved around dawn, along with my acquaintances. It was true that I was there, but it is totally untrue that I participated in neither illegal actions nor prostitution, as suggested by articles and rumors. I am deeply reflecting on my actions and want to offer my sincerest apologies to those who were shocked.”

Ju Haknyeon issues handwritten apology letter, denying claims of prostitution: — “Hello, this is Ju Haknyeon. First of all, i sincerely apologize to the fans and everyone who were shocked and concerned by the recent news. On may 30, 2025, i did attend a private gathering with… pic.twitter.com/EqaQ7McMAK — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) June 18, 2025

Asuka Kirara’s Past Link-Ups

Well, it seems Ju Haknyeon was not the only one who got caught up in a controversy with Asuka Kirara. A tabloid’s report from eight years ago resurfaced online amid this scandal. That report revealed that she was previously involved with Hey! Say! JUMP’s Inoo Kei. They were seen together in Singapore. However, Inoo Kei and Kirara’s agencies stayed silent and defended the matter back then.

Now, Asuka Kirara’s past life has been left open in front of the public to dig deep. They found out that the Japanese AV actress was in a relationship with a YouTuber, Hilock, who has disabilities. He was 12 years younger than her. Now, netizens are trying to figure out whether she cheated on her boyfriend with Ju Haknyeon or not, as there has been no report of them breaking up in public.

What do you think about this whole controversy?

