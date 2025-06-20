After announcing the hiatus from any band activity, THE BOYZ member Ju Haknyeon got caught in a controversy with a Japanese p*rnstar. Apparently, as per reports, he took a hiatus from his career because of this incident. Now, he has been kicked out of the band, and the erupting scandal has reached greater heights. Outraged fans have shared their opinions on social media platforms, and now the band is facing massive backlash.

As per reports, Haknyeon and one of his acquaintances met with former Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka and spent some time at a bar in Roppongi, Tokyo, on May 29, 2025. Haknyeon and Asuka drank together all night and were spotted hugging each other. For those who don’t know, Kirara Asuka has worked as an AV actress since 2007 but retired from the industry in 2020. She has now started her influencer journey.

Did Ju Haknyeon Really Spend Time With Kirara Asuka?

According to News1, which received the report from Shūkan Bunshun, it is true. When the former THE BOYZ member’s agency, One Hundred Label, was asked about this incident, they revealed it by saying (via Koreaboo), “We received an inquiry from Shūkan Bunshun and we have confirmed the details with Ju Haknyeon.”

As soon as the news went viral, people started to talk about it, and now, this is a hot topic of discussion. On the South Korean social media platform TheQoo, the public went rogue with their opinions. One such netizen wrote, “Wonder what pictures they got of him…” Another one commented, “Damn, no wonder they couldn’t tell the fans about it right away… F*ck, a p*rnstar is beyond imagination. Is this Japan or what?” One of them stated, “No, but are things more serious than just having met her for a while? I bet Bunshun is going to release another article soon.”

Has Ju Haknyeon Been Kicked Out Of The Band?

Yes, THE BOYZ has made the tough decision to remove Ju Haknyeon from the band once and for all. The agency, One Hundred Label, has shared the news of his removal and contract termination in an official statement. As per Koreaboo, they wrote, “Hello, this is One Hundred. We recently took action to suspend Ju Haknyeon’s activities as soon as we were informed that he was involved in a controversial incident in order to take time to thoroughly investigate and verify the facts.”

The statement further read, “As a result of our investigation, we have recognized the severity of the issue and have taken it seriously. We have realized that it has become difficult to maintain our trust in him as an artist. Due to this, after sufficient discussions with the members of THE BOYZ, we have decided that Ju Haknyeon will be withdrawing from the group and that his exclusive contract will be terminated. We kindly ask for your understanding that this decision was an inevitable decision made to protect the members of THE BOYZ and the group as a whole. We are informing you that as of today, Ju Haknyeon will no longer be part of THE BOYZ and will cease all activities with the group.”

One Hundred Label will spare no effort in fully supporting the remaining members of THE BOYZ so that they can continue to promote in a healthy and stable state. Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans, and we will do our best to repay the fans with better news and promotions in the future. Thank you.”

주학년 더보이즈 탈퇴 및 전속계약 해지 안내 pic.twitter.com/KSOrTN6268 — 더보이즈 (THE BOYZ) (@THEBOYZ_officl) June 18, 2025

Now, the band has become a 10-member pact instead of 11, and this announcement left the fans shocked and disheartened. Many have come forward to defend Ju Haknyeon and bashed the band’s policy instead. Some even mentioned the pre-existing issues with the agency, One Hundred Label, and pointed out that Haknyeon always had limited lines, no screentime, no solo projects, nothing.

How Fans Are Reacting To Ju Haknyeon’s Removal From THE BOYZ?

The public has taken X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their opinions. One of them commented on One Hundred Label’s tweet, “This makes me so mad. Haknyeon has always gotten the short end of the stick. no lines, no screentime, no solo projects, no endorsements. onehundred is a fuckass company that never did anything for him. Now they can’t even protect him when he needed them most.” Another one wrote, “It’s amazing how angry I get at agencies that don’t protect their artists. Instead of protecting their artist, he offered to leave the group supposedly to protect the “group” they kicked him out of the group as if he was less than nothing.”

It’s amazing how angry I get at agencies that don’t protect their artists. Instead of protecting their artist, he offered to leave the group supposedly to protect the “group” they kicked him out of the group as if he was less than nothing — 👑Km🌷 (@ky184920) June 18, 2025

Why do agencies always do this instead of protecting their investment which is what all artists are? They just treat them as disposable when things happen. — Gayle Miller (@GMillerScotland) June 18, 2025

this makes me so mad. haknyeon has always gotten the short end of the stick. no lines, no screentime, no solo projects, no endorsements. onehundred is a fuckass company that never did anything for him. now they can’t even protect him when he needed them most. https://t.co/mL8ITvmEuY — june (@JuneRightHere) June 18, 2025

Why Ju Haknyeon Got Reported To The Police?

On June 19, 2025, a netizen filed a complaint with the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul and requested that Ju Haknyeon be investigated for allegedly violating Article 4 of the Act on the Punishment of Arranging Sexual Traffic. The complainant further wanted to broaden the investigation to include industry-level issues of alleged structural prostitution solicitation and complicity.

This whole controversy sparked after Haknyeon’s pictures with the former Japanese AV actress went viral, which began the conversation of him being involved in prostitution during his time in Tokyo. In response to this whole situation, the former K-pop idol took to his personal account and shared a handwritten apology that read, “It is true I was at the gathering, but I did not engage in prostitution or any illegal activity as reported in the media or online rumors.”

#JUHAKNYEON #주학년 IG 🍊📸 story Hello. This is Ju Haknyeon first off all, I apologize to the fans who were shocked by the recent articles about me and for everyone who was troubled by this unpleasant news. On 2025.5.30, I was at an late night gathering (where we drank) with… pic.twitter.com/1ejwyaJRBb — bex 🥚 (@deobimom) June 18, 2025

Well, what do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour: Man Gets Arrested After Earning Millions By Selling Fake Tickets Amid Fan Hype

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News