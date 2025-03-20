Amid Kim Soo-Hyun’s controversy, Park Seo-Joon was recently dragged for his last Instagram post. Kim Se-Ui, the YouTuber of Garo Sero Research Institute, commented on his latest internet interaction and dug up his past remark about Kim Soo-Hyun, showing how strong their friendship has been. It is quite a tough time to deal with all the scandal for the Queen of Tears actor. And now that Seo-Joon got entangled in it unexpectedly, the fans have been shocked.

For the unversed, after Kim Sae-Ron passed away, her aunt blamed Soo-Hyun for her death and made some shocking claims about them. According to the aunt, they were in a relationship when she was just 15 years old (a minor) while he was 27. She also claimed that the actor harassed her, groomed her, and even tried to extort money from her. With each piece of evidence being revealed, people are going against the actor. But why did Seo-Joon get entangled in the controversy? Continue scrolling to find out!

On March 16, 2025, Park Seo-Joon took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from Paris with a caption that read, “What was I doing in Paris? Garo?” This sparked controversy, as Garo Sero Research Institute, a YouTube channel known for highlighting GOLDMEDALIST’s alleged problematic actions of late, claimed that the caption was used for the Garo YouTube channel amid Kim Soo-Hyun’s ongoing scandal because of the word “Garo.” Kim Se-Ui, the YouTuber, further claimed that as Kim Soo-Hyun’s nickname is ‘YouTuber Kim Pari,’ there was probably a hidden implication in Seo-Joon’s caption.

Regarding the post, Garo Sero Research Institute added, “This is very significant. Kim Soo Hyun’s nickname is ‘YouTuber Kimpari.’” However, Park Seo-Joon’s fans came to defend the actor and claimed that the caption was about the orientation of his photo. On March 17, 2025, Kim Se-Ui, the representative of the YouTube channel, showed the connection between the two actors and dug out an old interview where the Gyeonseong Creature actor talked about Soo-Hyun.

Last year in October, Park Seo-Joon appeared on Jung Jae-Hyung’s YouTube channel Fairy Jae-Hyung, where he spoke about how he joined his agency after finishing his military service. The actor can be heard saying, “After I was discharged, a friend of a friend, who was close to Kim Soo-hyun at the time, made a request on my behalf. They asked if it would be possible for me to meet with the company (Kim Soo-hyun’s agency), and Kim Soo-hyun gladly arranged it. That’s how I ended up visiting the company. On the day I went, the CEO immediately brought up the contract. He handed me the contract, confidently saying, ‘This is a standard contract, but if you’re uncertain, you can consult a lawyer.’ Since it was my first time visiting an agency, I told them I would review it and get back to them. The company was so big that, in the end, I signed with them.”

Despite their friendship, when Seo-Joon shared the last photo with that caption, Kim Se-Ui interpreted their bond as “weaker than a piece of paper.” “Last night, I checked Park Joon’s Instagram. Isn’t it quite meaningful?”

