While investigating the truth behind Kim Sae-Ron’s death, a lot of other things have been disclosed in the process. Her alleged past relationship with popular actor Kim Soo-Hyun has stirred up the industry. Apparently, he was 27 when he first started dating Sae-Ron who was only 15 years old, which sparked the controversy. Now, after so much evidence, the bereaved family is taking measures to honor their dead daughter.

Despite Soo-Hyun’s agency denying the allegations about the actor dating Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor, the family has been providing more evidence to prove the truth. Based on Kbizoom, Kwon Young-Chan, the head of the Korean Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, shared in a press conference that a legal complaint has been filed against YouTube Lee Jin-Ho who circulated untruthful things about the actress and the Queen of Tears actor.

Young-Chan even revealed that there’s a diary that maintains the full relationship timeline between Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo-Hyun starting from 2015 to 2021. He said, “If I were just an ordinary counselor, I would have reported this to the police. However, as the head of the Korean Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, I could not do so.” This left people to wonder about the diary’s content’s authenticity.

Kim Se-Ui of Garo Sero Research Institute, who first dropped these shocking revelations about the ex-couple on his YouTube channel attested to the accuracy of the elements written in the diary. He questioned his subscribers why the Bloodhounds actress would note down the dates if they were false. Allegedly the diary’s content stated that they began their relationship on November 19, 2015, when she was in her second year of middle school.

Kim Sae-Ron concluded their relationship timeline on July 7, 2021. This proved that she had a romantic bond with Kim Soo-Hyun for six whole years. Kim Se-Ui explained, “She recorded the dates of their relationship—from November 19, 2015, or perhaps November 9—and continued writing for six years. For Kim Soo Hyun to remain silent all this time and only now, when he’s cornered, attempt to make contact—it’s completely unjust.”

As per Sports Kyunghyang, Kim Se-Ui further shared, “Kim Sae-Ron wrote another post detailing their six-year relationship, specifying exact dates, but she ultimately chose not to publish it.” In the past, the late actress had even posted a picture where she could be seen posing cheek-to-cheek with Kim Soo-Hyun but deleted it shortly. She told her mother and aunt about her relationship and restrained herself from going public with her relationship.

She had these conversations with her mother and aunt documented on KakaoTalk messages and it can be solid proof as they include exact dates. However, Lee Jin-Ho, on the other hand, explained that Kim Sae-Ron’s family’s claims about Kim Soo-Hyun were untrue and that they were trying to defame him. Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, has also denied the allegations of having a relationship of six years.

