Kim Soo Hyun has landed among the doomed celebrities from the highest-paid Korean actor due to his past relationship with Kim Sae Ron and alleged involvement in causing distress to the late actress before she took her own life. But he is not the only one who continues to face the heat. Seo Ye Ji, the actress who worked with him in the hit K-drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, has got unexpectedly dragged into the controversy.

The situation unfolded when an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot of a comment on the Garo Sero Research Institute YouTube channel. The source with the username @KimSeol24356 claimed that Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, used Seo Ye Ji to cover up their own misdeeds. The person, who claimed to be a former employee at the company, alleged, “Actress Seo Ye Ji was used as a shield. Some of the negative claims about her actually came from within the management. GOLD MEDALIST deliberately provided false information about Seo Ye Ji to Dispatch in order to cover up their own wrongdoings. They even paid people to spread lies about her.”

@KimSeol24356 gave an example of how the actress was used, claiming it was the agency that created the plot that the Eve star was involved in school violence when she was a student. They also accused Kim Soo Hyun’s cousin, Lee Sa Rang, of spreading lies about her being rude to staff in order to cover up the wrongdoings of GOLD MEDALIST.

Following the bombshell claims, Seo Ye Ji herself addressed the situation in her own fan cafe. She emphasized that she doesn’t want to be associated with Kim Soo Hyun, GOLD MEDALIST, or the ongoing controversy. “I’m so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me… I’ve been holding back and back. I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself… but I’m just extra frustrated tonight,” the actress wrote, addressing her fans.

Now, GOLD MEDALIST also issued a statement denying all the allegations. According to Xports News, the agency said, “In its March 17 report, Garo Sero Research Institute (Gaseyeon) claimed, based on an anonymous source, that our company colluded with media outlets to defame Seo Ye Ji. This claim is entirely false and is based solely on an anonymous tip.”

They emphasized that even the manager she had during her years with GOLD MEDALIST was baffled by the accusations and reached out to the agency. “We strongly urge you to stop disseminating baseless and irresponsible false information without any evidence or accountability,” the company stated.

Seo Ye Ji, who signed with SUBLIME in June 2024, joined Kim Soo Hyun’s agency back in January 2020 when it was still a new company. Three years later, on November 30, 2023, GOLD MEDALIST announced that the actress would be parting ways with them following her contract expiration.

