Get ready, fans, because your favorite Se-mi from Squid Game 2 is returning. Well, as a different character this time. Won Ji An garnered widespread recognition after her role as Player 380 in the smash-hit survival series. Now, she has confirmed her next big role in Waiting for Gyeongdo (literal title). In this rom-com drama, she will be co-starring Park Seo Joon, showcasing a new charm and chemistry.

On February 18, JTBC confirmed that Won Ji An will lead the upcoming drama Waiting for Gyeongdo. Previously, it was announced that Park Seo Joon would be taking on the male lead role. This drama is a romantic comedy revolving around two former lovers, Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo. When they were 20, they fell in love and then again rekindled their romance at 28 before breaking up once again.

Many years later, the two of them meet again. Gyeong Do is now a journalist. While covering a man’s affair scandal, he crosses paths with Seo Ji Woo, who is none other than the man’s wife. As they get acquainted once again, romance blooms in an unexpected way.

Apart from a rollercoaster love story, Waiting for Gyeongdo will also unfold some humorous scenes.

Won Ji An is now confirmed to take on the role of Seo Ji Woo. She is the center of the public eye as the gorgeous and confident second daughter of Jarim Apparel. But behind her glamorous image hides a silent struggle. Ji Woo continues to suffer the consequences of her reckless husband’s actions. In particular, her life takes a drastic turn when his man’s scandalous affair gets exposed by none other than Gyeong Do, her ex-boyfriend. As her life takes a darker turn, she finds solace in reminiscing about the lover from her past.

Park Seo Joon will transform into Gyeong Do, who unexpectedly crosses paths with Ji Woo, and witnesses a dramatic shift.

Won Ji An is expected to showcase great chemistry with Park Seo Joon. Fans are also excited to see how she portrays the many complexities of her character. From friendship and love to heartbreak, Seo Ji Woo experiences all the big three and it is now anticipated how Won Ji An will capture them. Waiting for Gyeongdo is currently aiming for a premiere this year.

Meanwhile, Won Ji An surprised everyone with her amazing performance in Squid Game 2. Although her character will not be returning for the upcoming season 3, she made sure viewers remember her.

The actress only made her debut in 2021 with Jung Hae In starrer D.P., but only within a few years, she proved her worth. Won Ji An is best known for Hope of Dope (2022), If You Wish Upon Me (2022), Heartbeat (2022), D.P. Season 2 (2023), and Squid Game Season 2 (2024).

She has many projects in the pipeline. Apart from Waiting for Gyeongdo, Won Ji An is also expected to star in Tempest, Made in Korea, and Pleasant Outcast.

